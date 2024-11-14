Starbucks App Now Includes DoorDash-Powered Delivery

Starbucks now offers access to delivery powered by DoorDash through its own app.

As of Monday (Nov. 11), customers across the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) can order delivery through the Starbucks app, the company said in a Tuesday (Nov. 12) press release.

Starbucks customers can also continue to order delivery through the DoorDash app, as those in a growing number of locations have been able to do since the rollout of that capability began with a pilot program in select markets in 2022, according to the release.

The delivery option within the Starbucks app leverages the DoorDash Commerce Platform’s Online Ordering, per the release.

“When customers open the Starbucks app, they can now toggle between Pickup and Delivery at the top of the store selection screen,” the release said. “Delivery within the Starbucks app, powered by DoorDash, creates a unified digital experience for Starbucks customers who live within the delivery radius of participating stores.”

Starbucks announced in September 2022 that it partnered with DoorDash and would appear on the third-party delivery company’s DoorDash Marketplace.

In earlier partnerships with such companies, Starbucks listed Uber Eats as the “preferred delivery partner” in July 2019 and teamed up with Postmates, now owned by Uber, in 2015.

Starbucks expanded its partnership with DoorDash to several additional markets in January 2023 after seeing the results of the pilot program with the aggregator in six cities.

“As customer behaviors evolve, we continue to innovate the Starbucks Experience to connect with them through meaningful and valuable digital experiences,” the company said at the time. “Our partnership with DoorDash allows us to provide our customers with another convenient way to enjoy Starbucks wherever they are.”

In June, Starbucks and another aggregator, Grubhub, announced that they had formed a new delivery partnership and that Starbucks orders would be available via Grubhub in three select markets beginning that month and then expand to all 50 states by August.

“Customer demand to get Starbucks delivered continues to increase, as evidenced by double-digit growth in the U.S. delivery business this past quarter, indicating that our customers continue to want convenience in their everyday lives,” Meg Mathes, vice president of digital experiences at Starbucks, said at the time in a press release.