Chime Targets High Earners as Everyday Essentials Fuel Card Spending

Highlights
Chime’s active membership rose 21% year over year to 9.1 million, driven by steady demand for digital banking.
About 70% of members’ purchase volume went to everyday essentials, showing consumers’ confidence and financial stability.
Chime’s AI-driven core system helped boost efficiency as revenues climbed 29% to $544 million for the quarter.
Chime Financial’s results released after the markets closed on Wednesday (Nov. 5) demonstrated double digit growth in the FinTech’s active membership base and increased usage of Chime Card for everyday spending.