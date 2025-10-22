LevelUp Checking Drives LendingClub Account Openings

Highlights
LendingClub’s loan originations rose 37% year over year to $2.6 billion, the highest level in three years, driven by strong consumer demand and investor appetite.
Marketplace revenue climbed 75% to $108 million as improved loan sale pricing, strong credit performance, and lower benchmark rates boosted noninterest income.
LevelUp checking continues to gain traction, with a sevenfold increase in new accounts and nearly 60% of openings coming from borrowers, signaling deeper ecosystem engagement.
LendingClub’s third quarter results, released after the market closed Wednesday (Oct. 22), detailed double-digit growth in loan originations and a surge in new account openings tied to its LevelUp checking offering.