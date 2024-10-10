Amazon Says Customers Used AI, Mobile Tools During ‘Big Deal Days’

Amazon says customers saved more than $1 billion during its October shopping event.

The eCommerce giant touted this statistic in a Thursday (Oct. 10) press release in the wake of its latest Prime Big Deal Days event, which it dubbed its “biggest ever.”

While not providing specific figures, Amazon said this was a year of record sales for its crucial independent sellers bloc, which account for 60% of the sales on its store.

“Prime members also took advantage of innovative shopping features during Prime Big Deal Days to help them find gifts and items suited to their needs and interests,” the company said in the release.

Those features include Rufus, Amazon’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered shopping assistant, its in-app mobile offering Inspire and Amazon Lens, a “visual shopping tool” that identifies objects and seeks out similar items on Amazon.

Writing about Prime Big Deal Days earlier this week, PYMNTS said the 48-hour event functions as an early indicator for consumer spending behavior for the holidays.

“Prime Big Deal Days has become an unofficial start to the holidays, especially because it has nudged many other retailers into offering their own deals and bargains,” Neil Saunders, managing director, retail, at research firm GlobalData, told PYMNTS.

“Those retailers that refuse to take part often don’t get a bite of early holiday spending, and there is a danger that they won’t regain the lost share later in the season. Many consumers use the Amazon event as a kickoff to buying gifts and things they need for the upcoming celebrations. Shoppers want to spread spending over a longer period to help them manage budgets better, so early days are welcomed.”

In addition to Amazon, other retailers scheduled shopping events this week, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Wayfair, Big Lots, Macy’s, Best Buy, Lowe’s and Staples among them.

“As the event unfolds, the evolution of Amazon Prime — now featuring a range of benefits from streaming services to exclusive discounts — also highlights its role in shaping customer loyalty and preferences,” PYMNTS wrote.

With the yearly Prime membership fee climbing to $139, Amazon shows it understands changing consumer expectations, especially as it enhances its Prime offering. As consumers prepare for the holiday season, Prime Big Deal Days reflects the focus on personalized shopping experiences.

PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that 44% of consumers are interested in artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced shopping experiences, especially for younger generations. A PYMNTS report, “AI-Enabled Payments Enhance Customer Options,” a collaboration with ACI Worldwide, shows that 69% of Gen Z consumers and 54% of millennials and bridge millennials showed interest in AI-enhanced shopping experiences.