Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days: Early Indicator for Holiday Shopping Trends

As Amazon kicks off its Prime Big Deal Days on Tuesday (Oct. 8), the 48-hour event will serve as an early referendum on holiday spending patterns.

“Prime Big Deal Days has become an unofficial start to the holidays, especially because it has nudged many other retailers into offering their own deals and bargains,” Neil Saunders, managing director, retail, at research firm GlobalData, told PYMNTS.

“Those retailers that refuse to take part often don’t get a bite of early holiday spending, and there is a danger that they won’t regain the lost share later in the season. Many consumers use the Amazon event as a kickoff to buying gifts and things they need for the upcoming celebrations. Shoppers want to spread spending over a longer period to help them manage budgets better, so early days are welcomed.”

Besides Amazon, other retailers scheduled shopping events this week including, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Wayfair, Big Lots, Macy’s, Best Buy, Lowe’s and Staples. Alongside this array of competitors, Amazon is also sounding a note of caution about online fraud, urging customers to be vigilant against impersonation scams — issues that have become more prevalent leading up to major shopping events.

In August nearly half of all reported impersonation scams involved fake messages about nonexistent orders.

As the event unfolds, the evolution of Amazon Prime — now featuring a range of benefits from streaming services to exclusive discounts — also highlights its role in shaping customer loyalty and preferences.

With the annual Prime membership fee rising to $139, Amazon demonstrates it understands changing consumer expectations, particularly as it enhances its Prime offering. As consumers look toward the holiday season, Prime Big Deal Days reflects the emphasis on personalized shopping experiences.

According to PYMNTS Intelligence data, 44% of consumers are interested in artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced shopping experiences, especially for younger generations. Consider the report, AI-Enabled Payments Enhance Customer Options, created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which reveals that 69% of Gen Z consumers and 54% of millennials and bridge millennials are interested in AI-enhanced shopping experiences.

Amazon Prime, which boasts 200 million global members, is reshaping the concept of loyalty, transforming customers into members who engage and advocate for the brand. Amazon has used Prime Day/Prime Big Deal Days has a customer acquisition and retention tool, since participating in either requires a membership.

According to MarketWatch Numerator, 83% of U.S. households now shop with Amazon, up from 76% in 2020.

A recent PYMNTS Intelligence report, “BNPL Fuels Essential Spending Surge on Amazon Prime Day, Walmart+ Week,” compares data from this year’s Amazon Prime Day and Walmart+ Week special sales events. Both events are viewed as opportunities to find good deals rather than incentives to join the respective membership programs. About 75% of shoppers participated for discounts on frequently purchased items, while the main reasons for subscribing to Amazon Prime and Walmart+ were free shipping (cited by 80% and 61% of members, respectively) and grocery delivery.

Only a small percentage of members joined specifically for the sales events, indicating that while these promotions are appealing, they do not drive membership growth. This presents an opportunity for both services to leverage these sales events more effectively to attract new subscribers.