One-Click to Rule Them All: Why Merchants Are Betting Big on Faster Checkouts

When it comes to succeeding in eCommerce, conversion is king. Yet online merchants widely report having problems in delivering a high-quality checkout experience to their customers. In fact, more merchants encounter trouble in this area than in payment processing.

This is a global problem. PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed merchant in Australia, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. We found that 6 in 10 middle-market merchants struggle with the user experience during checkout. Slow checkout times and abandoned carts rank as their most frequent headaches.

With so much riding on conversion, merchants are understandably hungry for technology that improves the checkout experience. One-click solutions stand out as the most in-demand technology. However, card networks and payment service providers need to educate merchants about the various options in the space.

Inside “The Online Merchant Checkout Innovation Report 2024”:

Why user experience deserves more attention in the context of boosting conversion

The biggest issues merchants face in the user checkout experience

Which technologies merchants favor most for improving user experience

The top barriers that merchants perceive to adopting one-click solutions

Why providers need to educate merchants about the differences between various one-click solutions

Download the Report The Online Merchant Checkout Innovation Report 2024 By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS.com may contact me at the email address above. Δ

Smooth checkouts are critical to conversion. Merchants are ready to invest in technologies that improve the user experience, but they need to understand the options available and see past obstacles that deter them. This report includes information crucial for card network and payment service providers that want to help eCommerce merchants drive their conversion rates higher.

About the Report

“The Online Merchant Checkout Innovation Report 2024,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Mastercard collaboration, is based on a survey of 300 eCommerce merchants with a strong eCommerce platform generating $10 million to $1 billion in annual revenue from five countries: Australia, Brazil, the UAE, the U.K. and the U.S. The survey was conducted from Sept. 18 to Oct. 9.