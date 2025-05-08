Stripe Launches Stablecoin Accounts and AI Model for Payments

Stripe announced Wednesday (May 7) new product launches focused on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins to support business growth.

Among these, the company debuted an AI foundation model to improve fraud detection and authorization rates. Dubbed the Payments Foundation Model, it is trained on tens of billions of transactions and incorporates hundreds of “subtle signals” per payment, which it said specialized models cannot capture.

The technology firm plans to deploy this model across its payments suite to improve performance in ways that were previously unattainable. Stripe stated that early results indicate the model’s effectiveness, particularly against card testing attacks, where it increased detection rates beyond the 80% reduction achieved over two years with previous models.

In parallel, Stripe expanded its money management offerings with the launch of Stablecoin Financial Accounts, powered by stablecoins. Businesses using these accounts can hold balances in stablecoins, receive payments via both crypto and traditional fiat rails such as ACH and SEPA, and send stablecoins to most markets globally. These accounts are designed to be accessible to businesses in 101 countries.

Initially, the accounts will support stablecoins USDC and Bridge’s USDB, with plans to incorporate additional currencies over time. To address the challenge of spending stablecoins at businesses that only accept fiat currency, Stripe’s recently acquired stablecoin platform Bridge partnered with Visa on a global card-issuing product. This collaboration allows FinTechs to issue Visa cards linked to stablecoin wallets, enabling spending at any of the 150 million merchants worldwide that accept Visa. When a purchase occurs, Bridge facilitates the conversion of stablecoins to fiat for the merchant.

Patrick Collison, Stripe co-founder and CEO, characterized AI and stablecoins as two “gale-force tailwinds” fundamentally reshaping the economy, adding, “Our job is to pull these technologies forward so businesses on Stripe can benefit from them right away.”

AI has been essential to Stripe’s business performance in the recent past, with the company stating in its annual letter in February that the technology contributed to the firm’s 38% increase in total payment volume over the course of 2024.

For Visa’s part, it was recently reported that the payments giant is joining the Global Dollar Network (USDG) stablecoin consortium. Visa declined to comment.



