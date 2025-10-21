Cox Introduces Omnichannel Platform for Automotive Sellers

Cox Automotive has introduced an omnichannel platform that helps automotive sellers offer their inventory in-store, on their own websites and on Cox Automotive’s Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book sites.

The company’s eCommerce engine that powers these capabilities also handles complete transactions, including pricing, financing, trade-ins and final purchase, Cox Automotive said in a Monday (Oct. 20) press release.

“This isn’t website software or a marketplace listing service, it’s a true eCommerce platform that handles the complexity of the entire car buying transaction across every digital touchpoint and in-store,” Jessica Stafford, senior vice president, consumer solutions at Cox Automotive, said in the release.

Cox Automotive said in an Aug. 26 press release that the shift to digital retailing has improved the car buying experience by enabling enhanced pricing transparency and better communication.

“Dealer adoption of digital retailing tools has grown steadily over the past three years and has empowered customers, enabling them to start their purchase process online, explore options and customize payments without staff intervention,” the company said.

Cox Automotive’s new omnichannel platform is already being used by major automotive retailers, according to the Monday press release.

Hertz uses the platform to offer complete online purchasing at HertzCarSales.com and through Autotrader.com, per the release.

Jeff Adams, executive vice president of Hertz Car Sales, said in the release that the omnichannel platform helps the company make car buying easier on its website, at its Hertz Car Sales locations and through partner channels.

“Their technology creates a consistent, transparent experience while their operational infrastructure ensures we can scale efficiently,” Adams said.

In another recent move, Hertz Car Sales announced on Aug. 20 that it joined Amazon Autos, letting shoppers search for, finance and buy preowned vehicles in a collaboration that combines Hertz’s inventory with the tech giant’s shopping/checkout experience.

“Our goal is to reimagine the car-buying experience and meet customers where they are — whether online or in person — with convenience, confidence and scale,” Adams said at the time in a press release.

That partnership made Hertz Amazon Autos’ first fleet dealer. The companies said the program would launch in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle, with plans to expand to Hertz Car Sales’ 45 locations around the country.