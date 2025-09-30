PayPal Honey to Add Agentic Commerce Features by Black Friday

PayPal Honey plans to add new agentic commerce features designed to facilitate shopping within conversations between consumers and artificial intelligence-powered chatbots.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

When an AI chatbot delivers product recommendations in response to a consumer’s query, the PayPal Honey extension will display those products with real-time pricing, links to merchants and exclusive cash back offers, PayPal said in a Tuesday (Sept. 30) press release.

The features will be made available to PayPal Honey users in the United States before Black Friday, will be added to Google’s Chrome browser on desktop in the coming months, and will be extended to other major browsers after that, according to the release.

PayPal added these new agentic commerce features as PayPal Honey evolves from a “coupon finder to a comprehensive, value-focused commerce intelligence platform,” per the release.

Mark Grether, senior vice president and general manager of PayPal Ads at PayPal, said in the release that agentic commerce will fundamentally reshape how people discover and buy products and that PayPal is turning AI recommendations into shoppable experiences.

“When someone asks a chatbot for the best headphones under $200, they shouldn’t have to spend another 20 minutes hunting for those products, comparing prices and searching for discount codes and cash back offers,” Grether said in the release. “We’re making it simpler for consumers to purchase recommendations for the products they already plan to buy.”

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

It was reported in November that shoppers were embracing AI product recommendations and other digital tools like the Honey app to search for Black Friday bargains in 2024.

At the same time, these shoppers were finding that generative AI tools could provide information that was inaccurate or outdated, such as businesses that were closed or deals that were no longer available.

In April, PayPal led off its first-quarter earnings call and its Developer Days event with an announcement about agentic commerce.

PayPal CEO Alex Chriss said at the time: “Now any business can create agentic experiences that allow customers to pay, track shipments, manage invoices and more, all powered by PayPal and all within an AI client.”

PYMNTS reported in May that the world’s largest payment companies are racing into agentic AI, seeing it as the next frontier in digital commerce.

For all PYMNTS AI and digital transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily AI and Digital Transformation Newsletters.