FinTech IPO Index Dips 0.9% as Platform Earnings Ding Stocks

Highlights
FinTech earnings were volatile across the board, with several firms posting strong revenue and volume growth even as their stock prices fell.
Card issuance, embedded finance and cross-border payments remained standout growth engines, producing double-digit gains for players such as Chime and Flywire.
Market uncertainty and shifting consumer behavior continued to pressure guidance and outlooks, particularly for companies exposed to eCommerce deceleration.
For the FinTech IPO Index, it was all earnings, all the time.
