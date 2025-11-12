Circle CEO Calls Stablecoins a ‘Winner-Take-Most’ Marketplace

Highlights
Circle is evolving from a single-product company (USDC) into a full digital money platform, integrating the Circle Payments Network (CPN) for instant settlements, developer APIs, and Arc, which is a programmable blockchain for global commerce.
The stablecoin issuer aims to be the “Economic OS” for digital money, making global payments as seamless as data transfer.
Despite strong growth and regulatory traction, Circle faces pressure from competition and investor caution over rising expenses.
Stablecoins are trying to shed their reputation as a paradox in the payments space.