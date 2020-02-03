International

China’s eCommerce To Take A Hit From Coronavirus?

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
China’s eCommerce To Take Hit From Coronavirus?

Might eCommerce – in China, yes, but also well beyond that country’s borders – be among the casualties of the Coronavirus?

More than one month into what is a spreading health concern, the consumer, on a global stage, has proved resilient – at least as of the end of last month.

But the caution is beginning to show, and pockets of weakness may spread, as evidenced by mixed commentary from company conference calls, a staple of earnings season on Wall Street.

As related on earnings conference calls, at least initially into the epidemic (now pandemic), the payment network giants Visa and Mastercard related that spending, by and large, has been healthy.

Consider Visa, which said on its call that through Jan. 28, cross-border volumes had grown at a constant dollar volume of 8 percent. Mastercard said on its own conference call that through Jan. 21, cross-border volume growth had been up 15 percent.

Both calls, of course, came late in the month, and the data reflects a period well before an acceleration of the Coronavirus into new countries.

Overall, the idea that people, confined to their homes, may click and spend their way toward getting what they need (such as supplies), or even make impulse buys, may hold some weight.

Early Days

But things may be different with the Coronavirus.

Visa’s 8 percent tally excludes China and the U.K.  And as CEO Al Kelly said on the call: “Planes are being halted both in and out of China, and you’re probably reading, as we are, that companies were telling their employees to stay home. So, even for the eCommerce world, [if] employees are staying home – who’s picking goods and shipping them?”

Separately, Sachin Mehra, CFO of Mastercard, said on the earnings call that “…fortunately, a decent portion of our inbound and outbound cross-border from China is [eCommerce]-related. So it provides some level of a hedge. And we will continue to monitor the environment. It’s too early to tell at this point in time, how this thing plays out.”

Transport Faces Headwinds

Since those comments were made, avenues of transport seem to be getting increasingly choked off. That means goods that have already been produced, or have been ordered or are getting ordered, are unlikely to arrive on doorsteps. As we noted in this space, Cathay Pacific, which is also a major cargo airline for China and Hong Kong, has said it will reduce flights to mainland China by 50 percent through the end of March. UPS had canceled 22 flights to China.

Beyond that, if supply chains are truly disrupted (we’re thinking here about consumer goods, such as tech-related or pharma items), the ripple effects may be that inventory in the pipeline is held up, and it will take a while for that new inventory to reach end customers, and then for new demand to materialize and bring those plants back online.

The South China Morning Post reports that Caixin Manufacturing’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which the paper defines as “a survey of small, private producers in China,” was 51.1 in January. A reading above 50 means growth. But the survey was taken before news of the virus hit – and the latest reading is the lowest seen in five months.

Then there’s the double whammy of stocks plunging in China. As of this writing, shares on Shanghai and Shenzhen markets exchange were down as much as 9 percent, marking their worst day in nearly five years. If that decline persists, the hit to the “wealth effect” and propensity to spend online (eCommerce is measured at roughly $2 trillion) will be palpable – especially amid an already slowing economy.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

Despite consumers’ affinity for instant payments, many state and local governments use legacy methods like paper checks for disbursing funds to consumers. In the new State And Local Government Disbursements Report, PYMNTS talks with representatives from local governments in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why checks persist and what it will take to replace them.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting
3.3K
B2B Payments

Accounting Firms MYOB, Xero Eye Invoice Finance Solutions

runway fashion runway fashion
2.6K
Investments

Moda Operandi Raises $100M To Invest In Upscale Fashion Marketplace

eSkimming Malware Attacks On The Rise eSkimming Malware Attacks On The Rise
2.6K
Security & Fraud

eSkimming Malware Attacks On The Rise

credit cards credit cards
2.5K
Markets

Cashless Growth Pushes Visa, Mastercard Stock Up 50 Pct. In Past Year

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers
2.5K
Retail

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers

Casper mattress Casper mattress
2.2K
Retail

Casper IPO Could Mean Reduced Value For Prior Investors

India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify
2.1K
International

India’s Gaana Streaming Service Far Surpasses Apple, Spotify

bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency
2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Hack Victims To Receive $13.8M; Bermuda Gov’t Boosts Blockchain Adoption

Takeaway.com Takeaway.com
2.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Takeaway Says Just Eat Takeover Is Done Deal

Super Bowl Commerce Preview Super Bowl Commerce Preview
1.9K
Retail

Super Bowl Commerce Preview: Avocados, Spiteful Beer And A $6M Thank-You

Walmart Amazon whole paycheck Walmart Amazon whole paycheck
1.8K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Walmart Amazon Whole Paycheck Tracker: 150M Prime Members And Super Bowl Commercials Take The Field

Macy's To Open New Store With Beauty Focus Macy's To Open New Store With Beauty Focus
1.8K
Retail

Macy’s To Open New Store Format With Beauty Focus

Policygenius Notches $100M For InsurTech Growth Policygenius Notches $100M For InsurTech Growth
1.8K
Investments

Policygenius Notches $100M For InsurTech Growth

1.8K
The Weekender

Kobe Bryant, Virtual Cards, Self-Service Technology Top This Week’s News

Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy
1.6K
Mastercard

Mastercard CEO Pushes Back Against National Payments Systems