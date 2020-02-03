Apple

Apple To Temporarily Shutter All China Stores 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
apple, china, retail stores, corporate offices, coronavirus, lunar new year, extension, travel, restrictions, news

The spread of the coronavirus has prompted Apple to shutter its corporate offices and 42 retail stores in mainland China through Feb. 9, Bloomberg reported on Saturday (Feb. 1).

Apple said the decision was made with an “abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts.” Apple’s online store will remain operational.

In addition, the Silicon Valley-based tech giant is limiting business trips to China to critical situations only. Apple also said extra cleaning measures are being enacted and retail workers are getting their temperatures taken.

On its quarterly earnings call, Apple said it wasn’t sure how the coronavirus might impact its operations, and referred to the coronavirus as a “recently unfolding public health situation.” Apple said it was projecting a wider range of revenue for the next quarter — $63-$67 billion — due to the possibility of less money coming in from mainland China.

The Lunar New Year holiday was extended by the Chinese government. Residents are being asked to stay home as one measure of limiting the spread of the virus. 

“Our thoughts are with the people most immediately affected by the coronavirus and with those working around the clock to study and contain it,” a statement from Apple said.

Other businesses suspending or limiting operations in China include Australia’s Qantas Airways, the Philippines’ budget carrier Cebu Air, Honda, Nissan and Starbucks.

As of Saturday (Feb. 1), there were 2,102 new cases of coronavirus reported in China, with the worldwide total hitting 11,953, according to the World Health Organization’s Situation Report. Aside from China, there have been 132 cases confirmed in 23 other countries. The death toll is 259.

The coronavirus is forcing global businesses of all categories to scale back, close locations or even shut down for a while. Ford, JPMorgan and Kraft Heinz have all instituted travel bans to China. Google is shutting down its offices on the mainland, as well as in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

Despite consumers’ affinity for instant payments, many state and local governments use legacy methods like paper checks for disbursing funds to consumers. In the new State And Local Government Disbursements Report, PYMNTS talks with representatives from local governments in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why checks persist and what it will take to replace them.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Coronavirus Adversely Affecting Businesses Around The World Coronavirus Adversely Affecting Businesses Around The World
2.8K
International

Levi’s, Mondelēz Face China Shutdowns In Coronavirus Crisis

Citizens Bank faces legislation from the CFPB. Citizens Bank faces legislation from the CFPB.
2.4K
CFPB

CFPB Sues Citizens Bank For Violating Truth In Lending Act

runway fashion runway fashion
2.1K
Investments

Moda Operandi Raises $100M To Invest In Upscale Fashion Marketplace

2.1K
Regulation

Monetary Authority Of Singapore: What It Will Take To Win Digital Banking Licenses

eSkimming Malware Attacks On The Rise eSkimming Malware Attacks On The Rise
2.1K
Security & Fraud

eSkimming Malware Attacks On The Rise

2.1K
Travel Payments

Moving Travel Payments Into The Digital Age

Next gen ATM security fraud Next gen ATM security fraud
2.0K
Digital Banking

Deep Dive: Giving ATMs Next-Gen Upgrades For Security, Cardless Functionality And More

credit cards credit cards
2.0K
Markets

Cashless Growth Pushes Visa, Mastercard Stock Up 50 Pct. In Past Year

Commentary Karen Webster Commentary Karen Webster
1.9K
Commentary

The Week In Payments: China, China, Challenger Banks And Bitcoin

1.9K
Earnings

Amazon Hits 150M Prime Users And Commits Billions To One-Day Shipping

Eyeglass eCommerce Retail Innovation Eyeglass eCommerce Retail Innovation
1.8K
eCommerce

To Amazon Or Not Amazon? An Eyeglass Retailer Faces The Question

Casper mattress Casper mattress
1.7K
Retail

Casper IPO Could Mean Reduced Value For Prior Investors

UPS Shipping Services Integrate With Square UPS Shipping Services Integrate With Square
1.6K
Delivery

UPS Integrates With Square’s Online Store

1.5K
B2B Payments

Smoothing Bumpy Cash Flow For Small Town Governments

Takeaway.com Takeaway.com
1.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Takeaway Says Just Eat Takeover Is Done Deal