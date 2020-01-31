International

Levi’s, Mondelēz Face China Shutdowns In Coronavirus Crisis

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Coronavirus Adversely Affecting Businesses Around The World

The coronavirus is forcing global businesses of all categories to scale back, close locations or even shut down for a while, according to The Wall Street Journal. So far, the disease has killed more than 130 people, and more than 6,000 are infected. 

Airlines have been affected, too. For example, British Airways and Lion Air from Indonesia are no longer flying into mainland China. American Airlines has stopped all flights from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai. Delta is halving its flights to China.

Ford, JPMorgan and Kraft Heinz have all instituted travel bans to China.

“This will help reduce the unnecessary risk of virus exposure or transmission, and is the most prudent measure to take while we continue to closely monitor the situation in China,” said Michael Mullen, Kraft Heinz spokesman.

Google is shutting down its offices on the mainland, as well as in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Royal Caribbean cruise line cancelled three sailings for February, and said that the virus would hurt annual performance. Coffee chain Starbucks and Levi’s each closed about half their stores, and said their performance would be affected.

Oreo cookie maker Mondelēz International said it would see a drop in sales, and that two factories will remain closed per the request of government officials. KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and McDonald’s have closed locations as well. Spice making company McCormick has closed three of its plants in China, and it’s affecting Anheuser-Busch since some of its products are made there, too.

Procter & Gamble CFO Jon Moeller noted that the virus could have far-reaching implications. “It can also affect consumer confidence in large parts of the market,” he said.

Travel lodgings are taking a huge hit as well, as China makes up 6 percent of rooms for Hilton and 8.5 percent of rooms for Marriott.

Boeing CFO Greg Smith said, “The impact of the coronavirus on near-term traffic growth is clearly a watch item this year.”

Retailer Walmart asked for special permission to remain open to help make sure the population has access to essential products. In addition, insurance provider MetLife is eschewing waiting periods for benefits when people need to be treated for the virus.

There’s also a concern in the luxury market, of which China makes up one-third of all sales. CEO and controlling shareholder of Paris-based LVMH Moët Hennessy — Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault expressed concern about the outbreak, and asked his team for input. He said that if everything blows over by March, it will be fine, but “if it lasts two years, that would be another story.”

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

Despite consumers’ affinity for instant payments, many state and local governments use legacy methods like paper checks for disbursing funds to consumers. In the new State And Local Government Disbursements Report, PYMNTS talks with representatives from local governments in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why checks persist and what it will take to replace them.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.7K
Digital Banking

BMO On Taking A Digital-First Approach To Retail Banking

Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim
3.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim

travel payment travel payment
3.0K
Podcasts

Fiserv: Payments Will Decide Travel Industry’s Winners And Losers In The 2020s

beyond-meat-beyond-burger-lawsuit beyond-meat-beyond-burger-lawsuit
2.9K
Investments

Legal Woes Threaten To Ground Beyond Meat’s Stock

credit cards credit cards
2.8K
Payment Methods

Adyen Lands Payments Deal For Subway In US, Canada

bitcoin, dark web, illegal activity, cryptocurrency, cyberattacks, news bitcoin, dark web, illegal activity, cryptocurrency, cyberattacks, news
2.6K
Bitcoin

Shady Bitcoin Transactions Hit All-Time High

USA Technologies USA Technologies
2.6K
Unattended Retail

USAT: For Unattended Retail, The Tech’s The Limit

Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece
2.5K
B2B Payments

Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece

robocalls-lawsuit-voip robocalls-lawsuit-voip
2.4K
Security & Fraud

US Gov’t Sues Firms, Individuals For Fraudulent Robocalls

4Q wearables iPhone 4Q wearables iPhone
2.3K
Apple

Apple CEO Says Apple Card, Installment Plans Juiced iPhone Sales

Mastercard video Karen Webster Mastercard video Karen Webster
2.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard And TabaPay On Accelerating Instant Payments

Travelex Back Online After Cyberattack Travelex Back Online After Cyberattack
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Travelex Back Online After Cyberattack

Casper Sleep Casper Sleep
2.2K
IPO

Why Casper’s IPO May Join Ghosts Of Unicorns Past — Or Never To Be

Curve’s Digital Banking Customers Can Now Use Apple Pay Curve’s Digital Banking Customers Can Now Use Apple Pay
2.2K
Digital Payments

Curve’s Digital Banking Customers Can Now Use Apple Pay

UberEats U.K. No Longer Has Exclusive McDonald’s Rights UberEats U.K. No Longer Has Exclusive McDonald’s Rights
2.2K
Delivery

Just Eat To Rival Uber Eats For McDonald’s UK Orders