Mastercard has announced the expansion of the Priceless Planet Coalition to continue combating climate change, a press release says, with dozens of new contributors.

The Priceless Planet Coalition was initially started in January of this year, intending to restore trees through a combination of efforts from consumers, businesses, financial institutions and cities. The goal is to restore 100 million trees in the next five years.

Now, the Coalition boasts new partners in a release citing the recent wildfires and extreme weather events as reasons to take the threat of climate change seriously.

The release lists them all: Archa, Associated Bank, Barclays Bank US, BECU, Berkshire Bank, BMO Financial Group, Charity Charge, Davivienda, Doconomy, DZ BANK, E. & J. Gallo Winery, EedenBull, Emirates NBD, Eurobank, Expo 2020 Dubai, Finix, First Hawaiian Bank, Frank Green, Frontier Airlines, Halkbank AD Skopje, Hawaiian Airlines, HSBC, Itaú Unibanco, Network International, Produbanco, SchoolsFirst FCU, Scotiabank, SEFCU, Synchrony, Transcard, WESTbahn, and 1derful.

Those partners will join the existing ones, American Airlines, bunq, Citibank, L.L. Bean, the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Santander UK, the release says. There will also be a new advisory committee using "the latest scientific research" to make sure the Coalition is having the biggest impact possible.

Jorn Lambert, Chief Digital Officer with Mastercard, said the company was "committed to building a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy, where people, communities and the planet can thrive."

"Through the Priceless Planet Coalition, we are empowering our global network of partners and consumers – who share our commitment to being a force for good in the world – to unite in action and create exponential impact for the environment," he said, according to the release.

Lambert said the company would continue to "embed sustainability into the very fabric of our business," including through digital strategies, while customers changed their behavior and went green.

In keeping with customers changing their behaviors, the release goes on to say Mastercard is working with Sweden's Doconomy, which uses digital tools to let people track and understand environmental footprints. And the company also recently launched its Sustainable Materials Directory so issuers can make more environmentally sustainable cards.

Mastercard has promoted sustainable cards in the past, saying that there was a need for the industry to cease producing billions of cards per year that mostly end up on landfills and contribute to pollution. The eco-friendly cards Mastercard promotes are made of sustainable materials.

Mastercard's recent direction comes as many consumers express the opinion that the U.S. government isn't doing enough to fight climate change.