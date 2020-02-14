International

Western Union Pledges Up To 500K Match For Coronavirus Relief

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
WU Pledges Up To 500K For Coronavirus Relief

To help provide relief for COVID-19, the Coronavirus, Western Union and the Western Union Foundation have announced a $1 million worldwide matching challenge. The combined match will be up to $500,000, according to an announcement.

Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek said in the announcement, “Western Union is a global company and we support our customers, employees and communities in times of need. The time is now for the global community to come together in support of communities affected by COVID-19.”

Ersek continued, “Being a responsible global company means not just serving and benefiting from an interconnected world, but taking steps to care for vulnerable communities in dire times. We encourage everyone across the world, including our employees, agents, customers and partners, to step up and show their support.”

The Western Union Foundation is accepting contributions from Western Union employees, customers, agents and the public between now and April 14. The aid will be pledged to local and global NGOs, with the inclusion of International Medical Corps and Give2Asia, for ongoing relief efforts in China and other impacted countries.

Western Union Foundation Executive Director and Western Union Head of Corporate Brand & Purpose Elizabeth Roscoe said in the announcement, “We are committed to helping our partner organizations fight this virus in whatever ways are most appropriate in their localities. We understand the importance of doing our small part to bring the global community together to combat this infectious disease, which can endanger everyone equally, without regard for boundaries of geography, ethnicity or social class.”

According to the World Health Organization, 46,997 individuals are estimated to have been infected with COVID-19 as of Feb. 13, with 1,368 deaths worldwide.

Give2Asia President and CEO Birger Stamperdahl said in the announcement, “We are grateful to everyone who is taking action in this time of need. Frontline health workers are risking their lives to help control the spread of the virus. Give2Asia sees a strong commitment on the part of the global community to support their work and to help families and communities hurt by the outbreak.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.8K
Disbursements

Ohio University On Paper Checks And The Higher Ed Financial Aid Catch 22

sustainable farming sustainable farming
3.5K
Merchant Innovation

Farming’s AI, Data Driven (And Vertical) Tech Revolution

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs
3.4K
Banking

Goldman Sachs: To Compete, Bank Needs Top Tier Tech Talent

earning report earning report
3.4K
Earnings

Western Union On Doubling Down On Digital In 2020

3.3K
B2B Payments

J.P. Morgan: Real-Time Treasury A Key Driver Of Corporate’s Loyalty

contactless payments tap to pay contactless payments tap to pay
3.1K
VISA

Visa On Tap To Pay, Cash Displacement And B2B Payments

No-Factor Authentication For Digital Security No-Factor Authentication For Digital Security
2.9K
Security & Fraud

Is No-Factor Authentication Digital Security’s Future?

SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019 SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019
2.8K
Global Payments

SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019

PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal And FIS Team On Loyalty Points Redemption

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’ The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’
2.7K
Security & Fraud

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’

2.6K
SMBs

New Report: One Day Too Long: Why Small Businesses Want Rapid Settlement

https://techcrunch.com/2020/02/11/n26-exits-uk-market-following-brexit/ https://techcrunch.com/2020/02/11/n26-exits-uk-market-following-brexit/
2.5K
Brexit

N26 Exits UK Post Brexit

online bank account online bank account
2.4K
Digital Banking

Platforms Help FIs And FinTechs Break Down Silos

Clover Scan And Pay Lets Diners Quickly Pay With QR Code On Phone Clover Scan And Pay Lets Diners Quickly Pay With QR Code On Phone
2.3K
Payment Methods

Fiserv’s Clover Lets Diners Scan To Pay With Apple Pay

Uber on smartphone Uber on smartphone
2.3K
International

Uber Money Expands To India