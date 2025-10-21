Inside HSBC’s Push to Marry AI With Accountability

Highlights
Cross-border payments are among the most complex transactions in finance.
Transparency, data integrity and human oversight anchor HSBC’s AI-driven trust framework to streamline and improve those transactions.
AI acts as a “force multiplier,” accelerating payments without trading velocity for risk, Tom Halpin, regional head of global payment solutions at HSBC, tells PYMNTS.
Cross-border payments are among the most complex transactions in finance.
See More In: artificial intelligence, B2B, B2B Payments, B2B Payments 2025: B2B.AI, cross-border payments, Featured News, Global Payments, HSBC, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Security, video