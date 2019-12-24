Investments

EV Maker Rivian Notches $1.3M

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Rivian confirmed on Monday (Dec. 23) that it closed a successful funding round at $1.3 billion. The lead investor was T. Rowe Price, but included existing investors Amazon and Ford, according to Reuters.

This latest funding round, which also included BlackRock, is Rivian’s fourth this year, positioning the company as one of the strongest competitors in the electric vehicle manufacturing market, in which Tesla is the legacy player.

“This investment demonstrates confidence in our team, products, technology and strategy,” said Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe in a statement.

Cars For The 21st Century

EVs currently comprise a small portion of the global auto market. Though Tesla is the household name, China and Europe have incentivized other automakers to produce electric vehicles. Ford, General Motors and others intend to develop similar products.

Rivian previously raised $2.2 billion, according to PitchBook, “and was valued at an estimated $5 billion to $7 billion,” Reuters reported.

“T. Rowe Price is excited to invest in Rivian as it moves the innovation frontier forward with its compelling, sustainable transport solutions for both consumers and businesses,” said T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund Portfolio Manager Joe Fath in an emailed statement.

In February, Amazon led a $700 million funding round for Rivian, and ordered 100,000 delivery EVs from the firm. “The first Amazon vans will be built at a former [Mitsubishi Motors] plant in Normal, Illinois, starting in 2021,” the report said.

Amazon chose not to comment regarding the announcement.

In April, Ford invested $500 million in Rivian, planning to help kick-start production in 2020.

“We want to maintain a meaningful value in the ownership and future of that company,” said Ford Spokesman T.R. Reid.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. The Key To Optimizing Merchant Services Study, a PYMNTS collaboration with Endava, examines merchants services providers’ (MSPs) current and future strategies for innovating value-added services. It is based on a survey of executives at more than 200 MSPs, including acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment gateways and payment facilitators.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

uber-colombia-app-sic uber-colombia-app-sic
5.6K
Ridesharing

Colombia Blocks Uber From Using Its Ride-Hailing App

us-economy-consumer-spending-gdp us-economy-consumer-spending-gdp
4.2K
Economy

Consumer Spending Drives US GDP Up 2 Pct

sprint-t-mobile-merger-antitrust sprint-t-mobile-merger-antitrust
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

U.S. Gov’t Fights States’ Bid To Block Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Saying Move Would Slow 5G

Visa, Visa Direct, U.S., Canada, real-time transfers, cross-border, payments, what's hot, news Visa, Visa Direct, U.S., Canada, real-time transfers, cross-border, payments, what's hot, news
2.4K
VISA

Visa Partners With TD To Power US, Canada Money Transfers 

2.3K
B2B Payments

Visa’s Bill Sheley On What’s Next For Push Payments

Japan, corporate lenders, softbank, wework, financing, bailout, Masayoshi Son, what's hot, news Japan, corporate lenders, softbank, wework, financing, bailout, Masayoshi Son, what's hot, news
1.9K
International

Japanese Lenders Hinder Softbank’s WeWork Bailout

FBI, cyberattacks, cybercriminals, Businesses, Fraudsters, Decoy Data, Hackers, news FBI, cyberattacks, cybercriminals, Businesses, Fraudsters, Decoy Data, Hackers, news
1.9K
Security & Fraud

FBI Helps Businesses Outwit Fraudsters By Deploying Decoy Data

Truecaller, IPO, India, Sweden, Fintech, payments, businesses, acquisitions, mergers, B2B, Truecaller, IPO, India, Sweden, Fintech, payments, businesses, acquisitions, mergers, B2B,
1.8K
B2B Payments

Smartphone App Truecaller Ventures Into Business FinTech Before IPO

bank-branch-closings bank-branch-closings
1.5K
Banking

Report Shows US Small Towns Lost 14 Pct Of Banks Between 2012-17

People don't talk to each other People don't talk to each other
1.5K
Monday Meetup

The Best Of The Monday Conversation: Everything We Learned In 2019

France, French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), initial coin offering, ICO, IPO, Initial public offering, Chinese, eCommerce, Alibaba, U.S. patent filing, bitcoin daily France, French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), initial coin offering, ICO, IPO, Initial public offering, Chinese, eCommerce, Alibaba, U.S. patent filing, bitcoin daily
1.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: France OKs First ICO; Alibaba Blockchain Gets 2 US Patents

1.3K
SMBs

The Power Of THREE: Inside Berkshire Hathaway’s New SMB InsurTech Platform

Commercial Payments Commercial Payments
1.3K
B2B Payments

Paystand Inks Digital Payment Platform Deal With JCB

1.2K
Security & Fraud

Synthetic Fraud’s Slow Roll Across FIs

RiskRecon, Mastercard, acquisitions, Digital, Security, Safeguards, cybersecurity, cyberattacks, businesses, news RiskRecon, Mastercard, acquisitions, Digital, Security, Safeguards, cybersecurity, cyberattacks, businesses, news
1.2K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Acquires RiskRecon To Boost Cybersecurity