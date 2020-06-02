52 Boston Startups Net $1.5 Billion+ In May

Boston’s biotech industry raised more than $1.5 billion in venture capital funding in May, BostInno reported.
Among the handful of startups to benefit from funding include Amwell, a Boston-based telemedicine company, that raised $194 million in Series C funding as some doctors treat patients by video messaging; Atea Pharmaceuticals, a Boston-based developer of therapies for viral diseases that raised $215 million in Series D funding; and Lowell startup Rapid Micro Biosystems, a provider of microbial detection technology, that received $120 million.
BostInno reported that fundraising for new investments by venture capital and private equity firms was less but still evident.
Cohere Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle-market growth companies, closed its initial fund at $200 million, and Founder Collective raised $85 million for its newest fund, BostInno reported.
Below are the startups that raised capital in May, according to data compiled by BostInno.
- LaunchPad Medical of Lowell received a $2.5 million Direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke to advance the development of Tetranite, its bone adhesive biomaterial technology.
- Boston-based Jellyfish, a startup behind an engineering management platform, raised more than $12 million in Series A funding from Accel and Wing Venture Capital.
- Digital Guardian, of Waltham, a data loss prevention software company, raised $35 million in equity, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.
- Ventus Therapeutics launched with $60 million from Versant Ventures and GV. The company, which has offices in Waltham and Montreal, said it plans to create drugs that target the immune system’s first line of defense.
- Cambridge-based agtech startup CiBO Technologies raised $10 million in equity, according to an SEC filing.
- XRHealth netted a $450,000 grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority to fight COVID-19.
- Waltham-based Viridian Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on natural chemical-free therapeutics, sold shares worth $2 million in a $5 million equity round.
- Day Zero Diagnostics, founded in 2016 at Pagliuca Harvard Life Lab, was awarded $6.2 million in funding from Boston-based Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator.
——————————
LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL
The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.