52 Boston Startups Net $1.5 Billion+ In May

Boston’s biotech industry raised more than $1.5 billion in venture capital funding in May, BostInno reported.

Among the handful of startups to benefit from funding include Amwell, a Boston-based telemedicine company, that raised $194 million in Series C funding as some doctors treat patients by video messaging; Atea Pharmaceuticals, a Boston-based developer of therapies for viral diseases that raised $215 million in Series D funding; and Lowell startup Rapid Micro Biosystems, a provider of microbial detection technology, that received $120 million.

BostInno reported that fundraising for new investments by venture capital and private equity firms was less but still evident.

Cohere Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle-market growth companies, closed its initial fund at $200 million, and Founder Collective raised $85 million for its newest fund, BostInno reported.

