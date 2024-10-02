FIS Launches Platform for Digital Asset Trading

FIS unveiled its Digital Trading Storefront, a differentiated cross-asset trading experience.

The storefront enables banks, broker-dealers and wealth managers to move their cross-asset trading platforms into a digital plane, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 2) news release.

The new storefront “enhances the existing FIS Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Platform with a comprehensive suite of digital features that enables hyper-personalization and real-time execution of trades,” the release said

The scalable platform allows firms to integrate their own front- or back-end components, per the release. Firms can also customize their branding and customer experience.

“This platform enables more accessible trading in real time while continuing to mitigate risk with seamlessly integrated APIs for advanced regulatory compliance,” the release said.

FIS President of Capital Markets Nasser Khodri said in the release: “Providing a competitive digital trading experience has become crucial for financial institutions who want to help customers be smarter when putting their money to work. With this launch, FIS is unlocking financial technology that enables banks, broker-dealers and wealth managers worldwide to deliver more modern experiences to their customers when their money is at work.”

The rollout of the new platform came about a month after the FinTech said it was experiencing record-breaking sign-ups for its core banking products.

FIS CEO Stephanie Ferris said during an Aug. 7 earnings call that the new demand for the company’s services is driven by “competitive takeaways” and greater traction in the community banking sector.

“In fact, for the first half of 2024, we’ve signed almost as many cores as we did in all of 2023,” Ferris said during the call. “Within our digital business, we saw new sales growth of over 30% in the first half of 2024, highlighting the success of our cross-sell into existing core customers and displacing competitors.”

Ferris also noted that the company’s payments offerings “continue to resonate,” with FIS signing several “new marquee players” over the latest quarter.