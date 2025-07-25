OSL Group Secures $300 Million to Expand Digital Asset Platform

Digital asset platform OSL Group secured $300 million in an equity financing round to accelerate its global expansion.

The Hong Kong-based, listed and licensed company said in a Friday (July 25) press release that it will use the new capital to expand globally through potential licensing, acquisitions, partnerships and transactions; develop new payments and stablecoin initiatives; and strengthen its working capital.

OSL Group’s regulated services include OTC brokerage, omnibus brokerage solutions for traditional financial institutions, SOC 2 Type 2-certified custody, compliant retail trading channels and wealth management solutions, according to the release.

The company is expanding across Japan, Australia and Europe and may expand in Southeast Asia, per the release.

In a post on LinkedIn, OSL Group Chief Financial Officer Ivan Wong said that OSL Group has acquired regulated platforms in Japan, Indonesia and Canada and that the company is looking to expand next to Vietnam, Thailand, Turkey and Latin America.

Wong also said OSL Group is exploring partnerships with potential stablecoin issuers ahead of the August launch of Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing regime, per the post.

“The funding will accelerate our global buildout — particularly in regulated payment infrastructure and access points,” Wong said in the press release. “As a pioneer in regulated digital assets, OSL is committed to shaping the next chapter of global finance with trust, innovation and institutional-grade infrastructure.”

OSL Group’s payments division, OSL Pay, said in June that it is accelerating its expansion as a regulated fiat-to-crypto infrastructure provider.

“Payments are the most critical touchpoint between Web2 and Web3, and through OSL Pay, we are reinforcing our commitment to regulated, vertically integrated digital asset services,” OSL Pay CEO Jing Wei said in a June 5 press release. “Our goal is to provide the infrastructure and tools needed for enterprises and users to interact with digital assets in a secure and intuitive way.”

In April, OSL Group launched a wealth management platform in Hong Kong called OSL Wealth that focuses on traditional investor managing crypto assets. The platform provides professional users with access to tokenized treasury assets, RWA solutions, crypto-structured products and quantitative crypto investment funds, the company said.