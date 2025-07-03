Tailor Raises $22 Million for Headless ERP Platform for Retailers

Tailor raised $22 million in a Series A funding round to support its headless enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform designed for retail businesses.

The company will use the new funding to support its U.S. go-to-market expansion, ongoing product development and strategic partnerships and customer success investment in Japan, it said in a Tuesday (July 1) press release.

Tailor’s platform enables mid-market and enterprise companies to build and evolve their ERP stack, according to the release.

Because the data and logic layer is decoupled from the user interface, customers can customize workflows and integrate with software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools, the release said.

They can orchestrate cross-system workflows with customizable modules, replace or integrate legacy systems without re-architecting the core infrastructure, give developers and AI agents programmatic access to business logic and operational data, and provide custom user interfaces (UIs) for internal tools and customer-facing experiences, per the release.

Tailor CEO and Co-founder Yo Shibata said in the release that this headless ERP system provides companies with solutions that “evolve as quickly as their business does.”

“[We’re] accelerating our mission to deliver a modular, developer-ready ERP that gives companies real control over how they operate,” Shibata said.

Tailor expanded its Series A after announcing the first close of the round in May, Shibata said in a Tuesday blog post.

Businesses are increasingly moving away from on-premises ERP systems in favor of cloud-based platforms, PYMNTS reported in September.

This shift is being driven by the need for cost-efficiency, real-time data access and advanced features.

Shifting ERP systems to the cloud reduces both upfront and long-term costs, allows businesses to scale their system usage up or down depending on their needs, and allows employees to access critical business information from anywhere in the world, at any time.

Because the innovations around today’s ERP systems have driven down both integration costs and technical lift complexity, they have become more accessible to Main Street small and medium-sized businesses, PYMNTS reported in June.

Modern systems are increasingly modular, so businesses can start with core functions and add capabilities as needed. They also allow businesses to access functionality via SaaS platforms with consumption-based pricing.

