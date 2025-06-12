Chime Gets a Ringing Endorsement on Wall Street as IPO Valuation Hits $11.6B

Highlights
Chime's IPO priced at $27 a share, exceeding the expected $24 to $26 range. This resulted in an $11.6 billion valuation, which was higher than the roughly $11 billion initially anticipated. This indicates a strong market reception.
The company successfully raised more than $864 million from the offering.
Chime's debut on the Nasdaq (ticker: CHYM) follows other successful FinTech public listings, such as Circle, which saw a 168% gain on its first day of trading after pricing above its expected range. This suggests a robust appetite in the secondary market for FinTech companies.
The pricing of an initial public offering (IPO), a ritual that comes the night before the first day of trading, gauges the enthusiasm of the market for the new kid on the Street.