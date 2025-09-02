Klarna Targets $14B Valuation as Its ‘Disruptive Brand’ Readies IPO

Highlights
Klarna is positioning BNPL as an invisible, everyday part of commerce, seamlessly embedded into transactions across digital and physical channels.
The company sees a $520 billion payments revenue opportunity and is expanding into banking, advertising and retail enablement to fuel growth.
Klarna highlights its disruptive business model, emphasizing risk management, transparency and building trust while reducing consumer costs.
The on-again, off-again public listing plans of buy now, pay later giant Klarna are now officially a go.