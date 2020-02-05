Partnerships / Acquisitions

Analytics Co RELX Buys Anti-Fraud Startup Emailage For $480M

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

RELX will acquire Arizona-based Emailage for $480 million in the former’s push to establish a footprint in the fraud prevention market, according to Financial Times (FT). Using machine learning, its own data and its network of partner companies that extends all over the world, Emailage can predict fraud with email addresses and online identities.

While RELX didn’t disclose the price of the deal, a person familiar with the dealings valued it at around $480 million, according to FT.

RELX’s acquisition of Emailage is just one among its string of recent takeovers. Last month, the company spent $375 million to buy San Diego-based ID Analytics. Before that, in 2018, it acquired ThreatMetrix — a digital identity firm that tracks around 1.2 billion people worldwide, looking at digital patterns to assess risks — for $817 million.

In the past, RELX was known as Reed Elsevier, and used to work only in the pure publishing field. However, over the last decade, amid changing consumer needs, it rebranded itself to start working in the field of business information and data services.

The company’s share price was up 1 percent on Tuesday (Feb. 4) morning. Its share price has quadrupled during the tenure of CEO Erik Engstrom over the last 10 years.

Last year, RELX sold Farmers Weekly, leaving only one title in what was once a collection of more 300.

The company’s revenues used to come from advertising, but that now only makes up around 1 percent of its £7.49 billion ($9.75 billion USD) in sales. Last summer, the company missed growth expectations for the first time in four years, which caused concern over changes in the academic publishing business.

The company still pulls in about one-third of its revenue from Elsevier, its subscription-based academic publishing arm. However, that exposes it to global risks, as a growing movement of people want academic publications to be freely available to the public — not hidden behind subscriptions and paywalls.

RELX has also been involved in public disagreements with numerous universities — as university budgets shrink and RELX’s profit margins remain high.

In addition, RELX made pre-tax profits of £2.15 billion in 2018. It plans to release more recent numbers soon.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers
4.5K
Retail

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers

MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting
4.5K
B2B Payments

Accounting Firms MYOB, Xero Eye Invoice Finance Solutions

bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency
3.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Hack Victims To Receive $13.8M; Bermuda Gov’t Boosts Blockchain Adoption

India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify
3.6K
International

India’s Gaana Streaming Service Far Surpasses Apple, Spotify

fintech innovation banking as a service fintech innovation banking as a service
3.2K
Innovation

Banking-As-A-Service’s Secret Sauce

smart city cybercriminals hackers fraud smart city cybercriminals hackers fraud
3.0K
Innovation

Cybercrime’s New Stomping Grounds: Smart Cities

Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy
2.9K
Mastercard

Mastercard CEO Pushes Back Against National Payments Systems

2.3K
Checkout Conversion

NEW REPORT: Merchants Up Their Digital Checkout Game In The Age Of Amazon

ghost, remote, virtual, kitchen, meal, delivery, restaurants, quick-service restaurants ghost, remote, virtual, kitchen, meal, delivery, restaurants, quick-service restaurants
2.3K
Delivery

‘Ghost Kitchens’ Set Up Shop In Malls

Remitly, remittance, payments, immigrants, passport, visa, debit, visa direct, news Remitly, remittance, payments, immigrants, passport, visa, debit, visa direct, news
2.3K
Banking

Remitly Taps Immigrant Market With New Passbook Banking Service

Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton
2.3K
Personnel

Trulioo Taps Amex Exec, ID Vet As Board Member

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs
2.3K
Loans

Why The Goldman-Amazon Bet On SMB Loans Is No Sure Thing

coronavirus, epidemic coronavirus, epidemic
2.2K
International

Uber Bans 240 Mexican Passengers As Coronavirus Precaution

SMBX, Degrees Plato, Partnership, bond offering, taproom, kitchen, investment, alternative financing, SMBX, Degrees Plato, Partnership, bond offering, taproom, kitchen, investment, alternative financing,
2.2K
B2B Payments

SMBX, Degrees Plato Partner For Bond Offering

bank ATM bank ATM
2.1K
Digital Banking

ATMs Are Ahead Of Their Time — Again