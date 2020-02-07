Air Canada has announced that it is introducing a brand new payment option for Canadian customers when they’re buying tickets on aircanada.com: PayPal. Customers can use the payment option to buy tickets and pay with whatever payment they prefer that’s linked to PayPal.

“Air Canada’s strategy is to continually provide customers the opportunity to make their purchase using their preferred method of payment,” said Keith Wallis, senior director of Payments and Distribution at Air Canada. “We are therefore pleased to announce our agreement with PayPal, the popular online payment system that is secure, fast and convenient to use. Having now made PayPal available for ticket sales in Canada, we will look to expand the program to other markets as opportunities arise.”

The payment company has over 300 million users around the world.

“We’re excited to add Air Canada — our first airline partner in Canada — to a growing fleet of airlines across the globe that leverage our global eCommerce platform to expand their reach,” said Paul Parisi, president of PayPal Canada. “Our two companies share the same goal to provide a great checkout experience for travelers, so they spend less time buying tickets online and more time enjoying their trip.”

In other partnership news, PayPal deepened its reach in Latin America by implementing a tie up with Argentinian eCommerce company Mercado Libre, which is often referred to as the “eBay of Latin America.”

In a statement published on LinkedIn by President and CEO Dan Schulman, both companies cited a shared vision. Users of Mercado Libre’s digital payment technology Mercado Pago are able to use PayPal to make payments at online checkout at merchants integrated with Mercado Pago.

“This is just the beginning of things we can do together,” he said. “By working closely, we can jointly leverage our scale and platform capabilities to help drive inclusion and access to the global digital economy. I could not be more pleased to end 2019 with such a meaningful development and look forward to an exciting and productive New Year.”