Partnerships / Acquisitions

Commerbank To Increase Stake In FinTech Comdirect

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Commerbank To Increase Stake In FinTech Comdirect

German lender Commerzbank has completed an agreement with activist investor Petrus Advisers to grow its stake in online lending FinTech Comdirect as it attempts to take over the company and reduce its costs, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The takeover is a big part of Commerzbank’s plans to restructure itself, a plan that was announced in September by head Martin Zielke. The strategy enables a rapid delisting and a quick integration of the company’s internet-only offerings.

“With the increase of our Comdirect stake, we have laid the basis for a swift merger of Comdirect into Commerzbank,” Zielke said. He said it was “an important step to quickly and efficiently execute the integration of [Comdirect] and realize significant synergies.”

Zielke is hoping to cut about €150 million in annual costs through the integration of 2.7 million new customers.

The bank’s stake in Comdirect has exceeded 90 percent following the purchase of the Petrus shares. Petrus said at the end of last year that it had a 7.5 percent in Comdirect, whereas Commerzbank previously had about an 82 percent stake in the company.

Comdirect closed at €13.28 a share on Thursday (Jan. 2), and an 8 percent stake in Comdirect was worth about €150m.

The issue is not without contention, and a number of minority shareholders may ask for compensation over the delisting move. The amount of compensation will be determined by external auditors and can be challenged in a court of law.

Currently, Comdirect shares are worth about 16 percent more than the €11.44 that Commerzbank offered, which was rejected by the minority shareholders last month. At that time, Petrus Advisers said the Commerzbank offer “does not reflect the fair value of Comdirect on a standalone basis.” The minority shareholders denied the takeover and Commerzbank moved to a different legal procedure to complete it, in which minority shareholders would receive shares instead of cash.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Operations, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Connected economy Connected economy
19.8K
Payments Innovation

Welcome To The Connected Economy

Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust
7.4K
B2B Payments

Alibaba.com On Why US Is The ‘Testing Ground’ For Global B2B eCommerce

podcast podcast
4.6K
Unattended Retail

USAT: How Emerging Tech Is Forging Unattended Retail’s Future

Samsung Samsung
4.0K
Innovation

Samsung’s New Fridge Uses AI To Track Food Inventory

mobile payments mobile payments
4.0K
Digital Payments

Africa’s Quiet Cashless Payments Revolution

JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news
3.8K
Security & Fraud

JPMorgan Ups Security By Blocking FinTechs From Passwords 

KPMG, PwC, EY To Put $9B Toward AI, Data Tech KPMG, PwC, EY To Put $9B Toward AI, Data Tech
3.3K
B2B Payments

KPMG, PwC, EY To Put $9B Toward AI, Data Tech

Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors
3.0K
Retail

Why Experts – Not Influencers – Are Retail’s Next Big Thing

What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade
3.0K
Innovation

CES 2020 Opens The Door On A New Decade

Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets
2.9K
B2B Payments

Indonesia Likely To Implement Flat Rates For Digital Wallet Payments

FASB Releases New Cloud Computing Standard For Business Costs FASB Releases New Cloud Computing Standard For Business Costs
2.8K
B2B Payments

Corporates Brace For Cloud Computing Accounting Changes

CO-OP Financial Services API CO-OP Financial Services API
2.7K
Credit Unions

Credit Union’s API Drive To Digital Innovation

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020 Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020
2.6K
Investments

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020

How B2B Can Take A Page From B2C's Playbook How B2B Can Take A Page From B2C's Playbook
2.4K
B2B Payments

Why B2B Payments Should Take A Page From B2C’s Playbook

2.3K
Regulation

Why Turkish Banks Are Bullish On PSD2