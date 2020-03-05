Credit reporting agency Equifax is partnering with U.K. rent reporting platform CreditLadder in a move to include rental payment data in Equifax credit assessments, IBS Intelligence reported on Thursday (March 5).

The collaboration will help CreditLadder’s customers pay their rent on time and obtain better credit rates.

“The inclusion of rental data in credit assessments is a huge lift to improve financial inclusion and fairer access to the right financial products. This data insight provides lenders with a much more reflective picture of the amount renters can afford to borrow,” said Equifax Data Director Janice Rudd. “Renters who make full and timely monthly payments should see a significant benefit in proving their ability to repay a commitment, just like mortgage payers. We’re pleased to work with CreditLadder to unlock better financial outcomes for consumers and lenders alike.”

Equifax said its clients will get the benefit of new insights from viewing rental data without having to change platforms. The addition of on-time rental payments is anticipated to be beneficial to tenants since they usually have thin credit files due to limited borrowing history.

“CreditLadder’s mission is to deliver financial fairness to the UK’s millions of tenants, helping them access the credit they need, for example when they want to buy their own home. As one of the world’s leading credit reference agencies, working with Equifax to add tenants’ payment track records to their reports is a major enhancement for our users, and for our platform,” said Sheraz Dar, CEO at CreditLadder.co.uk.

Equifax’s Feb. 12 earnings report showed growth in key mortgage and verification segments even as it continued to reserve for costs related to the 2017 data breach that exposed the records of roughly 145 million Americans.

The report came just a few days after the U.S. Justice Department indicted four Chinese nationals (and members of the Chinese military) for the hack.

In terms of headline numbers, the company said adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.53, better than the $1.49 that had been expected, and gaining 11 percent year over year.