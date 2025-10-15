Trustly Powers Recurring A2A Payments for seQura’s Eyewear Subscription Service

Pay-by-bank provider Trustly is powering recurring account-to-account payments for an eyewear subscription service offered by commerce technology platform seQura.

Dubbed “optiQa,” the service is being offered first in Germany and Spain and then in other markets, the companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 15) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

OptiQa allows consumers to make affordable, monthly payments for eyewear, and enables opticians to increase their conversion rates and build stronger customer relationships, according to the release.

The service is available to shoppers both in-store and online, per the release.

“With optiQa, we can make it easier for people to get all the eyewear they need for a simple monthly fee, helping opticians strengthen loyalty and long-term growth while improving access to essential eye care,” seQura CEO David Bäckström said in the release.

According to a May 2024 blog post by seQura, optiQa offers subscribers their choice of three or more products and provides full coverage for glasses that get broken, stolen or lost.

Trustly supports the optiQa service with its “Direct Debit powered by Open Banking” solution, which allows opticians to facilitate direct, recurring and instant account-to-account payments, according to the release.

This recurring A2A payment solution enables businesses to avoid the fees of traditional card networks, prevent payment delays and allow customers to pay without having to enter their card details, per the release.

“Subscription payment models give consumers predictable costs and continuous value, while freeing them from the hassle of one-off purchases,” Trustly Group CEO Johan Tjärnberg said in the release. “For businesses, they create steady revenue streams, strengthen customer loyalty and enable deeper long-term relationships than one-time transactions.”

Trustly said in June that new products and partnerships in North America and Europe drove a 54% year-over-year increase in its total payment value in 2024.

The firm’s total payment value reached $85 billion, up from $55 billion in 2023.

Trustly launched its artificial intelligence-powered recurring payments solution in June 2024, saying that a single integration enables merchants to accept repeat transactions directly from customers’ bank accounts.

“By eliminating friction in repeat transactions, we’ve enabled merchants to better serve their customers and capture more revenue,” Tjärnberg said in a June 30 press release. “Similarly, our proprietary data engine, Azura, is driving higher engagement and conversion — proof of our innovation’s tangible impact.”