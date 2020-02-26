Payments Innovation

Will Bird’s Payment Plans Take Flight?

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bird scooter and app

(Warning: This article contains puns aplenty, fowl indeed).

Bird, the scooter company, may ruffle some feathers in the very cities and locations where it seeks to engender goodwill — more so than it already has.

And, beyond that, here are some key questions: Will its foray into payments push cash the way of the dodo and take flight?

In an effort to expand the Bird platform, to add additional functionality that will keep users sticky, bring in more revenues and cross-pollinate use cases a la Uber … now comes a way to pay through the Bird app.

Bird said in its announcement of Bird Pay, now being trialed in two California hubs, “With more than 58 percent of Bird rides heading to or ending at a local business each day, Bird fosters connections between people and their local communities.”

The company’s site also states that there is “no hardware” for merchants and “no credit card or cash” on the part of consumers. Bird, of course collects fees, which on the site are quantified as being “lower” — which we assume means lower than card fees.

In terms of mechanics, Bird Pay would let consumers use the app to buy goods and services from local merchants (those who choose to participate, of course) in the same locales in which they rent Bird’s scooters. The payments themselves will be done in conjunction with a QR code read at the point of sale.

Making Contact with Contactless

At a high level, the endeavor is one that fosters a further embrace of digital, contactless payments. As we’ve reported in a recent “How We Will Pay” study, interest in contactless payments is on the rise, with 31 percent of consumers surveyed interested in those types of payment offerings at the end of last year, versus 26 percent previous.

As noted in this space Tuesday (Feb. 25), and via statement from Bird CEO Travis VanderZanden, “An early insight that emerged shortly after introducing Bird in Santa Monica was that it had the potential to not only allow people to avoid the chore of circling a block to find parking resulting in congestion and frustration, but it could also foster a more direct connection between people and local businesses.”

He went on to state, “Store owners in the community often tell me, ‘Birds outside bring business inside.’ This phenomenon paired with our commitment to community resulted in Bird Pay which helps drive even more customers to local businesses.”

Now: Adding in-app payments is never necessarily a bad strategy. But Bird’s move tries to take an audience that — by dint of already using apps to rent electric scooters — already may be tech-savvy enough to have embraced digital payments such as Google Pay or PayPal or, well, a host of others.

The odds are that those users already wield digital wallets across a host of other transactions, and may simply not make the switch to using a Bird-specific payment service solely when they use Bird scooters. It’s a narrow setting and a narrow window of opportunity to remember to use the service, and then use it — keeping the app open and active throughout one’s entire journey. Protocol has noted that QR codes have had less success in the U.S. than have been seen elsewhere, especially in countries like China.

And then there’s that scooter issue itself. Though Bird has said that a majority of riders start or end at a business, consider the fact that at least some of this comes into play when people just pick up or end their rides, in part just leaving the bikes where they are — without necessarily venturing into stores. This contributes to the dreaded “congestion” problem — where two-wheeled vehicles mass in locations like Hitchcockian birds of prey coming to feast. That congestion plagued companies like Bird and Lime and led to bans across some cities on the bikes and scooters themselves.

Santa Monica and Los Angeles will be the initial testing grounds for the payment service, which will give indications of whether the payment option will truly be a feather in Bird’s cap or not.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
4.1K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
3.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
3.4K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

Fifth Third Fifth Third
3.0K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
2.9K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
2.6K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
2.5K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
2.4K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
2.3K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

2.3K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia

Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b, Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b,
2.3K
B2B Payments

Revolution Payments Optimizes Biz Card Fees In NetSuite

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
2.3K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection