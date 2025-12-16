Banks Abandon Lift and Shift for Cloud-Native Payments

Highlights
The modern payments blueprint is becoming composable and globally scalable, with microservices, automated resilience and security, and plug-and-play integration across fraud, sanctions and multiple payment rails.
Banks are moving from basic cloud migration to true cloud-native, modular, event-driven architectures that deliver real-time performance, rapid innovation and stronger resiliency.
Synthetic data and cloud-based simulation drastically accelerate development and testing, enabling continuous experimentation and real-time data enrichment.
Watch more: Live Roundtable: AWS and Form3’s Mark Smith and Mark Fieldhouse
Mark Smith is head of Payments for Financial Services at AWS, where he leads a team of global payment and cloud industry experts.
Mark Fieldhouse is chief revenue officer at Form3 who has experience in software and IT, business strategy, sales and enterprise expertise.
See More In: AWS, Banks, data, digital transformation, Featured News, Form3, Innovation, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video