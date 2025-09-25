i2c Says the Next Chapter of Payments Is Always On, Always Trusted

Highlights
In payments, trust is built through resilience, security and transparency, and consumers demand uninterrupted uptime, robust authentication and fraud protections like AI-driven detection and tokenization.
Features once seen as differentiators like real-time push notifications, card controls, tokenization and B2B real-time networks are now baseline expectations.
While innovations like cloud, real-time payments and APIs enhance speed and scale, they also introduce new risks, so resilient firms must distinguish themselves not just through technology but through culture and how they handle inevitable failures.
Watch more: What’s Next: i2c, Seth Perlman
