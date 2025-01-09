Verifone Adds SoftPOS to New Payment Acceptance Tools

Connected commerce platform Verifone has introduced a new set of payment devices.

Verifone Victa, as the collection is known, was announced Thursday (Jan. 9) along with a SoftPOS solution called Verifone Tap and new biometrics capabilities. The company plans to showcase the products next week at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show in New York City.

“Verifone is committed to revolutionizing the payment experience for our partners and clients, and our commitment is perfectly reflected in these new products,” Himanshu Patel, CEO of Verifone, said in a news release. “They’re part of the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end global commerce platform that orchestrates payment devices, omnichannel experiences, gateway and managed services while positioning our merchants and partners for future growth.”

According to the release, the Victa portfolio is a suite of payment devices, ranging from “mobile to multilane to companion devices” to cover “all commerce use-cases across verticals.” The devices are PCI 7-capable, ready for Android 14, and include a Qualcomm processor and large screens to facilitate consumer interactions.

Meanwhile, the company’s Tap SoftPOS solution is designed to help businesses accept payments faster and extend their POS capabilities, letting them take payment on commercially available smart devices equipped with Tap to Pay (NFC).

As PYMNTS wrote in October, SoftPOS systems are a boon for food trucks and other small, mobile merchants, though they also offer an advantage to brick-and-mortar businesses.

“For instance, traditional POS systems often lead to long wait times during peak hours, which can frustrate customers and result in lost sales,” that report said. “By using SoftPOS, staff can accept payments directly from customers anywhere in the store, enhancing the shopping experience and reducing bottlenecks. This flexibility not only improves customer satisfaction, but also allows retailers to optimize staff deployment.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence shows that the number of merchants using SoftPOS is expected to jump from six million in 2022 to 34.5 million by 2027, a 475% increase. It’s a surge tied to the rise in contactless payments, projected to more than double from 195 billion transactions in 2022 to 408 billion by 2027.

In addition to the new SoftPOS offering, Verifone has introduced new biometrics solutions that include Verifo.

“The fintech leader has developed biometric modules for existing devices to enable authentication, loyalty and payment experience, as well as a next-generation range with built-in biometric capabilities,” the release said.

For all PYMNTS digital transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily Digital Transformation Newsletter.