Square For Retail is now available on Square Register, allowing the retail point-of-sale (POS) solution to run on Square’s end-to-end, integrated POS system, the Silicon Valley company announced on Tuesday (Feb. 11). The integrated solution enables retailers to leverage software, hardware and payments on a single comprehensive platform. 

“Square for Retail on Register has been an absolute game-changer, and has saved our business a lot of time and effort,” said Hannah Richtman, owner of Brooklyn-based vintage store The Break. “Square for Retail makes it easy to run our business from anywhere, and we love the smart design of Square Register. Transactions are even smoother now because the buyer-facing display removes friction from the customer experience. Square has helped us put our best foot forward with our community, regardless of whether they shop in person or online.”

Square for Retail allows business owners to run their storefronts, back offices and online stores on one platform. Sellers can instantly connect inventory, prices and data using online and offline pipelines. Square for Retail offers a full sequence of tools, including stock and vendor management, margin reporting and more. 

Square Register provides sellers with a seamless solution, featuring hardware and software that integrates with Square’s payments technology. The built-in seller display and detachable customer display lets users view purchases, then pay on-screen. 

Square for Retail on Register lets sellers bypass onboarding and the juggling of multiple devices in favor of an all-in-one POS solution. The system is modeled for retail functions, and forged directly into their hardware. 

“The launch of Square for Retail on Register provides retailers the best of Square’s hardware and software in one fast, secure and intuitive solution,” said Jesse Dorogusker, head of hardware at Square. “We’re proud to offer sellers a powerful, new solution, specifically designed with the unique needs of retail businesses in mind.” 

In September, Square announced a partnership with the U.K.’s TSB Bank to offer a suite of financial services to joint small business customers. TSB Bank and Square will also provide those small businesses with analytics based on bank and POS data.

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

