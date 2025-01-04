FTC Alleges AccessiBe Made Deceptive Claims About Web Accessibility Tool

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) aims to require software provider accessiBe to pay $1 million to settle the agency’s allegations that the company made deceptive claims about its product and failed to disclose its material connections to online reviewers.

The agency’s proposed order would also prohibit accessiBe from engaging in the alleged illegal conduct, the FTC said in a Friday (Jan. 3) press release.

AccessiBe did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The company sells an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered web accessibility software plug-in called accessWidget and says it can make any website compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), according to the FTC’s press release.

The FTC’s complaint alleges that the company’s claims are deceptive because the tool did not make all user websites WCAG compliant, the release said.

The complaint also alleges that accessiBe deceptively made third-party articles and reviews appear to be independent opinions by impartial authors, failing to disclose that the company had material connections to those reviewers, per the release.

“Companies looking for help making their websites WCAG compliant must be able to trust that products do what they are advertised to do,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in the release. “Overstating a product’s AI or other capabilities without adequate evidence is deceptive, and the FTC will act to stop it.”

The proposed agreement will be subject to public comment for 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register before the FTC decides whether to make it final, according to the release.

The WCAG are often cited in Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) rulings, so compliance with these digital accessibility standards can have definite legal implications, according to the February 2022 edition of PYMNTS Intelligence’s “Digital First Banking Tracker®.”

The FTC’s announcement of its proposed order against accessiBe came on the same day that the agency said it approved a final order against Sitejabber, a company that the agency accused of misleading people about the consumer reviews shown for companies and their products.

In that case, the FTC prohibited Sitejabber from making or facilitating misrepresentations about ratings and reviews.