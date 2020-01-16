Retail

Bose To Shutter 119 Tech Stores

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bose To Shutter 119 Tech Stores

Audio equipment company Bose has announced it is closing 119 retail locations due to changing customer demand, according to a report.

Part of the issue lies in the fact that brick-and-mortar stores are finding it harder to compete with Amazon and its next-day shipping offer.

Hundreds of workers will lose their jobs. Bose’s first store opened in 1993, and many stores are scattered throughout malls around the U.S.

The company’s stores allowed for demos of its products, which include noise-canceling headphones, smart speakers and earbud sunglasses, among other products.

“Originally, our retail stores gave people a way to experience, test and talk to us about multi-component, CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems,” said Colette Burke, Bose’s vice president of global sales, according to a report by The Verge. “At the time, it was a radical idea, but we focused on what our customers needed, and where they needed it – and we’re doing the same thing now.”

Bose will close all stores in North America, Japan, Australia and Europe through the “next few months,” noted the report.

“In other parts of the world, Bose stores will remain open, including approximately 130 stores located in Greater China and the United Arab Emirates, and additional stores in India, Southeast Asia and South Korea,” the company said.

Bose also talked about how it tried to keep up with changing technological trends.

“In 1993, Bose opened its first store in the United States to provide personal, private demonstrations for Wave music systems and Lifestyle home theater systems. As smartphones changed the industry, the company’s focus turned to mobile, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi solutions,” the company said in a statement. “Today, Bose noise-canceling headphones, truly wireless sport earbuds, portable speakers and smart speakers are increasingly purchased through eCommerce, including Bose.com; and Bose is a larger, multi-national company, with a localized mix of channels tailored for a country or region.”

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study:

Faster access to cash is what every business wants, but new data shows that 75 percent of small and microbusinesses say not having faster access to proceeds from sales can cause cascading problems, from delaying vendor payments to even missing payroll. For the new Small Business Guide To Rapid Settlement Study, PYMNTS surveyed nearly 500 SMBs and found that rapid settlement is important enough that more than half would switch to a provider that offers it.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

cross border payments cross border payments
6.1K
Cross-border Payments

Using Data To Fight Subscriber Churn

5.0K
VISA

Visa’s $5.3B FinTech Play, Wrapped In Plaid

How Gen Z Is Driving Payments Innovation How Gen Z Is Driving Payments Innovation
4.0K
Payments Innovation

Why Digital Payments Innovation Sticks To Gen Z

Fundbox Picks New CFO Fundbox Picks New CFO
3.4K
Personnel

Fundbox Picks New CFO

Oyo hotel Oyo hotel
3.3K
Retail

OYO Reduces Hotel Room Count, Begins Layoffs

Visa Sets Click-to-Pay Transition Visa Sets Click-to-Pay Transition
2.8K
Payment Methods

Visa Says Tokenized Transactions Set To Hit $1T, Sets Click-to-Pay Transition

2.8K
Payments Innovation

New Data: 85 Pct. Of Businesses Have Real-Time Payments On Their Roadmaps – Here’s Why

Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain
2.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain 

2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Cigna, Oscar To Launch Healthcare Solution For SMBs

Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services
2.6K
Mastercard

Mastercard Names Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services

Instant Payments Future Of Legal Disbursements Instant Payments Future Of Legal Disbursements
2.5K
Legal

The Instant Verdict Is In For Legal Disbursements

Travel Meets Connected Commerce Travel Meets Connected Commerce
2.4K
Travel Payments

Travel Meets Connected Commerce

2.4K
Earnings

Wells Fargo Sees Card Spending Growth As Restructuring, Regulators Loom

IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021 IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021
2.3K
Internet of Things

Intelligence Of Things (IoT) Tracker Shines A Light On 2021

Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders
2.3K
Loans

Fed: Two-Thirds Of SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders