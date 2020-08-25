New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that New York Fashion Week will go forward this September, with a drastic reduction in spectators as events are moved outside.

According to the governor's website, the event is to take place from Sept. 13 to 17, and will include "a mix of live and virtual fashion shows, presentations, and programming including live-streamed runway shows, exclusive designer-related content and cultural programming," the announcement says.

There will be no spectators at all for indoor events, though 50 percent at most will be let in if they need to be there, and outdoor events will cap the guest list at 50 people, the site says.

Social distancing will be adhered to at all times, and everyone working as personnel, designers, models or just attending as guests will have to go through the same goalposts, with temperature checks, limited workforce on-site and face coverings at all times.

"New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent," Gov. Cuomo said in the announcement. "When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we're proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance."

Fashion Week has been a staple for the cultured New York elite for some time, and PYMNTS reported the industry has seen virtual fashion shows cropping up since the pandemic set in, with numerous events shifting to digital modes alongside many other facets of consumer culture. NuORDER, a virtual trade show company, has seen more revenue since the pandemic as fashion show season kicks into gear.

Massimo Caronna, president of NuORDER client Brunello Cucinelli North America, told Vogue that they "were very fortunate to have the support from Brunello in Italy, who made sure our showrooms were equipped with both new technology support and also the spring 2021 collection in time for market."