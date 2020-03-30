Retail

eCommerce Grocer Weee Notches Almost $50M In Funding

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Grocery

In Series B and Series B+ rounds headed up by VMG and XVC, California-based eCommerce grocer Weee notched almost $50 million in financing. Lightspeed Ventures, iFly.vc, Silicon Valley Bank and Goodwater Capital were participants in the investment, Deal Street Asia reported.

The new funding will assist the startup in speeding up team building, supply chain optimizations and market growth. And the company seeks to expand its delivery network to encompass 20 major Canadian and American cities in the three years to come.

Weee, which was started in 2015, began as a community buying platform that received Asian spices and fresh produce, among other items. The firm evolved into an online shopping website with a warehouse and delivery network in 2017.

Shoppers, for their part, can make orders on the WeChat mini-program, Facebook, or the Weee app. The company provides its offering in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Seattle. It has over 5 million registered users.

The platform reportedly claims to be profitable and has registered more than 100 million yuan in sales on a monthly basis with each customer making an average over four orders monthly. It has reportedly notched funding in a March 2019 Series A+ round.

In separate news, Indian eCommerce grocery store operator Bigbasket notched $150 million a round of venture funding per news last May. South Korean investment company Mirae-Naver and Alibaba, the Chinese online shopping giant, led the round of funding.

The British development finance institution CDC also was a participant in the round. Alibaba was said to be the biggest shareholder in the firm, heading up a $300 million round of funding in 2018. Alibaba was locked in a battle with Amazon in all aspects of online shopping as both grow around the world.

Bigbasket competes against Amazon and Flipkart in the Indian eCommerce market.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: WHY SWIFT GPI IS JUST THE BEGINNING 

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists Vincent Kilcoyne and Roland Brandli of SmartStream for an in-depth discussion on the need to use transformative digital strategies to remain relevant in today’s challenging financial landscape. The discussion will cover strategies that will allow clients to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with regulation.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Instacart workers plan a strike for March 30. Instacart workers plan a strike for March 30.
9.8K
Coronavirus

Instacart Shoppers Plan Strike For Better COVID-19 Protections, Pay

US Spending Slows, Consumer Sentiment Dips US Spending Slows, Consumer Sentiment Dips
7.4K
Economy

US Spending Slows, Consumer Sentiment Hits Record Low

DHS Postpones REAL ID Enforcement Deadline DHS Postpones REAL ID Enforcement Deadline
7.1K
Safety and Security

DHS Postpones REAL ID Enforcement Deadline Until 2021

Apple Apple
5.2K
Coronavirus

Apple Debuts Coronavirus Website, App Created With The CDC

eCommerce Fills Only Part Of 'Retail Gap' eCommerce Fills Only Part Of 'Retail Gap'
5.1K
eCommerce

eCommerce Filling Only Small Part Of ‘Retail Gap’

pets eating pets eating
4.8K
Coronavirus

Pet Food Sales Spike During Coronavirus Scare

online shopping online shopping
4.8K
Digital Identity

ID2020: What’s Needed For Digital Identity In 2020

Bangladesh Bangladesh
4.5K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Factory Workers Sent Home Unpaid In Bangladesh; Banks Vow To Keep Staff Employed

Lyft Directs Drivers To Pursue Amazon Positions As Rides Decline Lyft Directs Drivers To Pursue Amazon Positions As Rides Decline
4.5K
Ridesharing

Lyft Directs Drivers To Take Jobs At Amazon

4.3K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Walmart Amazon Whole Paycheck Tracker: Responding, Reorganizing And Resetting For COVID-19

Walmart Walmart
4.0K
Coronavirus

Walmart Enacts No-Touch Protocols

Google Pledges $800M To Help Businesses Google Pledges $800M To Help Businesses
3.8K
Coronavirus

Google Pledges $800M To Help Struggling Businesses

The Weekender The Weekender
3.5K
News

COVID-19, Data Security, Shelved Madewell IPO Top This Week’s News

Amazon needs more employees for grocery services amid the virus and new demand Amazon needs more employees for grocery services amid the virus and new demand
3.3K
Amazon

Amazon Tells Employees To Transfer To Grocery Work

GrainChain has switched to Symbiont GrainChain has switched to Symbiont
3.3K
B2B Payments

GrainChain Accelerates Farmer Payments With Blockchain