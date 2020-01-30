Retail

Fabletics Backs Brick-and-Mortar Growth With OmniSuite Platform

Fabletics Backs Brick-And-Mortar With OmniSuite

To create a frictionless commerce experience across channels, Fabletics, which was co-founded by Kate Hudson, is bolstering its physical presence with the creation and implementation of a cloud-based enterprise retail platform called OmniSuite. The system brings together the point of sale (POS), order management and eCommerce with back-office tech, with the goal of connecting the in-store and online experience, Chain Store Age reported.

Since entering physical retail in 2015, Fabletics has grown to 38 North American locations. It aims to open as many as 100 locations throughout the country. The OmniSuite platform enables the company to provide personalized service with a 360-degree view of customer interactions and transactions throughout all channels. Fabletics clients can also buy offline or online without friction.

The merchant enjoys other benefits from the platform, such as the ability to send customized greetings to customers in fitting rooms on iPads. The devices also offer outfit suggestions, product details, current promotions and user-generated content. With the ability to monitor clothing from fitting room to purchase, Fabletics can track how its merchandise is moving in real time.

The shopper’s browsing behavior is stored on her online profile, so if she decides to hold off on a purchase, it can be completed via eCommerce at a later time.

As previously noted, Hudson rolled the Fabletics athleisure line on the TechStyle platform with prices less than half of what some luxury brands are charging. TechStyle is based on a VIP membership model, a subscription-like offering that provides shoppers with the opportunity to receive favorable pricing on an exclusive line of clothing. It’s a flexible membership model where TechStyle charges shoppers only if they like that month’s featured products.

