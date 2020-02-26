Retail

Lowe’s Posts Mixed Results Amid Online Revamp

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Lowe’s Posts Mixed Results Amid Online Revamp

As Lowe’s homes in on growing online shopping and bringing in more professional contractors and homebuilders, the home improvement retailer registered mixed Q4 results. Its shares increased 1.4 percent in premarket trading, CNBC reported.

Chief Executive Marvin Ellison said in a news release that the firm is making progress in its locations and with its Lowes.com revamp. “Though we are only one year into a multi-year plan, we made significant progress transforming our company and believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on solid demand in a healthy home improvement market,” he said.

The company reported net income of $509 million or 66 cents per share for Q4, compared to a loss of $824 million, or $1.03 per share, a year prior. It earned 94 cents per share with the exclusion of items, coming out ahead of analyst forecasts of 91 cents per share.

Revenues increased from $15.65 billion a year ago to $16.03 billion, but that figure was under the $16.15 billion estimated by analysts. Same-store sales rose by 2.5 percent, which was under the 3.6 percent forecasted by analysts.

The home improvement retailer did not detail its eCommerce sales. Ellison said in a release that almost all of the company’s Q4 sales growth came from physical stores. However, he noted that the firm has “a detailed road map in place to modernize our eCommerce platform.”

In separate news, Home Depot beat Q4 earnings estimates. The retailer supported its past forecast for the year and enhanced its dividend by 10 percent. Home Depot’s stock has been trading at a near-record high, as it is supported by a housing market with rising home values and a formidable U.S. economy. But the merchant has been facing pressure as it dedicates billions to integrating its digital business and its brick-and-mortar stores.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
4.0K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
3.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
3.3K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

Fifth Third Fifth Third
3.0K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
2.8K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
2.5K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
2.4K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
2.3K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
2.3K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

2.3K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia

Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b, Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b,
2.3K
B2B Payments

Revolution Payments Optimizes Biz Card Fees In NetSuite

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
2.3K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection