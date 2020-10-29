Retail

Lululemon To Invest $75M In Community Wellness Programs

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Lulumemon To Invest $75M In Wellness Programs

For the first time, Vancouver, B.C.’s Lululemon Athletica Inc. has released an impact agenda, which includes the clothing company’s “long-term strategy to become a more sustainable and equitable business, minimize its environmental impact and accelerate positive change, both internally and externally.”

The company's CEO Calvin McDonald told Fortune magazine that this agenda had been in the works since before he took the reins two years ago. He noted that Lululemon has already begun to expand the sizes of the products it sells and has set a goal for its merchandise to be made primarily from sustainable materials.

"This is part of our culture," McDonald told Fortune. "The value to the organization in doing this is it reinforces who we are, how we want to show up."

Fortune reported that this year, Lululemon has already introduced sizes between 0 and 20 for its six most popular women's items. In addition, the athletic wear company is now also offering size 14 bras and a 46-inch waist size for one of its popular men's pants. In 2013, Lululemon’s founder and former CEO notoriously said that its products were not meant for larger women.

In the report, McDonald said the new agenda is part of the company’s growth strategy. Lululemon now has 19,000 employees and 506 stores.

According to Lululemon’s press release, its agenda “outlines its multi-year strategies to address critical social and environmental issues with 12 goals to drive progress." These strategies include:

  • Providing “access to tools that embrace mindfulness and movement practices for more than 10 million people globally by 2025.”
  • Investing $75 million “in its global and local communities by 2025 to drive impact through direct funding, partnerships and advocacy."
  • Delivering on the promise to have all its products “include sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030.”

In September, McDonald said that Lululemon plans to build more brick-and-mortar stores. He said the company has made all of its rent payments throughout the pandemic, unlike brands like Gap Inc. that suspended some payments.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

postmates, LA Rams, real time delivery
8.8K
Retail

Postmates Launches On-Demand Shop Selling LA Rams Gear

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs
2.7K
Fintech Investments

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; J.P. Morgan Sees Upside In Bitcoin If It Competes With Gold; Crypto Customers Pour $586M In New Deposits Into Silvergate Bank In 3Q
2.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; JPMC Sees Upside In Bitcoin

Red Hat: Banks Need To Reinvent Themselves
1.9K
Banking

Red Hat: Incumbent Banks Need To Reinvent Themselves

1.9K
Payment Methods

Hands Off: Touchless, Contactless Payments Drive Consumer Safety Preferences

1.8K
Economy

Locked Down And Looking Up: New Predictions On Pandemic Recovery

1.7K
Healthcare

Contactless Interactions Help Healthcare Providers Recoup Revenue In COVID-19 Age

1.6K
Cross-border Payments

Citi Says Pandemic Has Accelerated Cross-Border Payments

1.6K
Regulation

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: Google Encounters Justice Department Suit; UK CMA Chief Wants Gov’t To Create Digital Regulator

1.5K
Investments

Ghost Kitchen Firm Ordermark Nets $120M Led By Softbank

1.5K
B2B Payments

Healthcare Payments Prepare For Post-Pandemic Overhaul

1.5K
ANTITRUST

Regulators Reckon With Big Tech Global Hysteria

Kroger Takes On Digital, Jumbotail Nets $11M
1.5K
Commerce

Today In Food: Kroger Takes On Digital, B2B Grocer Jumbotail Nets $11M And Dunkin' To Possibly Go-Private

Speed Bumps Ahead For Payments Stocks?
1.4K
Stock Index

PayPal, Other Payments Stocks Slide Amid Economy, COVID Fears

1.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Visa To Acquire YellowPepper To Expand Network of Networks In LATAM