Retail

Mercedes-Benz Upgrades Subscription Service To Include AMG Models

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mercedes-Benz Upgrades Subscription Service

Mercedes-Benz has upgraded its subscription service to include high-performance AMG models, according to a report by The Verge.

People who subscribe to this new tier of the service will get access to 11 car models, which include coupes, sedans, roadsters and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) that are “powered by AMG’s signature handcrafted V8 engines.”

The new tier will cost more than the previous ones, at $3,595 per month. The Signature tier costs $1,095 per month, the Reserve is $1,595 and the Premiere costs $2,995. There is also a one-time fee of $495 to join the service. The plans come with service, insurance and roadside assistance. Also included is a “personal concierge,” who can help members to swap out vehicles.

The subscription service was started in Atlanta about two years ago with the goal of attracting customers who wanted to be able to drive fleet of upscale cars without owning them. Currently, the service is only available in Nashville and Atlanta.

Models in the new tier include the G63 SUV, GTC Coupe, GT Roadster, GT63 4-Door Coupe, and E63 S Wagon, although they will only be available in Atlanta. The cars are equipped with the company’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engines.

While not extremely common, an increasing number of car manufacturers have been looking at subscriptions as a viable way to attract millennial consumers who don’t want to use traditional buying or leasing options. Dealers object that the model is cutting into their business.

Other companies, including Cadillac, Nissan, Audi, Porsche and Jaguar are all testing subscription services. Even car rental companies like Hertz and Enterprise have been looking into the endeavor. The trials are mostly in pilot phases in selected cities.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesco Tesco
3.1K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
2.8K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
2.7K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK
2.7K
Digital Banking

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK

Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids. Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids.
2.6K
Merchant Innovation

Venmo App Lets Parents Create Debit Card For Kids

2.6K
Amazon

Is Amazon’s Delivery ‘Purge’ A Boon To Last-Mile Rivals?

fintech acquisitions fintech acquisitions
2.5K
Banking

JPMC CEO: Bank Plans FinTech, Other ‘Very Creative’ Acquisitions

2.5K
International

COVID-19 Batters $2.5T Trade Show Events Industry

Vroozi and Strata to work together Vroozi and Strata to work together
2.4K
B2B Payments

Vroozi Expands Procure-To-Pay Offering Into UK

target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings
2.3K
eCommerce

Upswing In Sales Propels Target Into Top 10 eCommerce Sites

coronavirus airport coronavirus airport
2.2K
International

Coronavirus Ripple Effect: Cross-Border Tourism, Retail Sales and Supply Chains Down

Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter. Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter.
2.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard Warns Coronavirus Hit To Revenue In Q1

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value
2.2K
Cryptocurrency

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value

H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index
2.1K
Real Estate

Customer Experience Surpasses Brand, Price

Uber Eats delivery Uber Eats delivery
2.1K
Personnel

Uber Ousts Uber Eats Head As It Looks To Stem Losses