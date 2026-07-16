The $557 Back-to-School Amazon-Walmart Tug of War
U.S. consumers kept spending in June, but the mix shows why Walmart and Amazon are leaning harder into price as the back-to-school season begins. The Commerce Department’s June retail sales report showed sales rising 0.2% from May to $768.6 billion and 6.7% from a year earlier. A 5.3% drop at gasoline stations restrained the headline. Nonstore sales, including eCommerce, rose 1.9%, while core retail sales gained 0.5%. Because the figures are not adjusted for inflation, they show continued spending, not necessarily stronger unit demand. The June CPI report offered some relief: prices fell 0.4% from May, but remained 3.5% above year-ago levels, while food was up 3.0%.