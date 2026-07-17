UnitedHealth Says AI Now Runs Every Function of Its Business
Every claim UnitedHealth processes, every prior authorization it reviews and every patient interaction it handles now runs through artificial intelligence (AI). The company is turning that internal overhaul into a commercial product line. “Virtually everything that we do, we see it basically as the operating infrastructure of the future,” Chairman and CEO Stephen Hemsley said Wednesday (July 15) on the company’s second-quarter 2026 earnings call. “It really is occurring across the spectrum of our businesses.”