New York Threatens NYC Restaurant Closures

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is threatening to close down restaurants that are not following social distancing rules to stem the coronavirus, CNBC reports.

Cuomo, during a conference call on Thursday (July 16), said of the behavior: “It’s wrong. It’s dangerous. It’s selfish. It’s unacceptable.”

The current policy in the state is to close restaurants after three violations. However, those that have flouted the rules in particularly gregarious manners could face immediate closures and lose their liquor licenses, Cuomo said, adding that the state would be posting the names of those restaurants in violation.

Cuomo said his stance is based on the current wisdom around the virus, which is that it spreads easily in indoor venues with poor ventilation, which applies to many older bars or restaurants. He said the state is taking precautions for safety.

New York put indoor dining on hold on July 6 due to the spiking of the virus in the past few weeks. The decision was made because of the crowded, dense nature of the city and the fact that, in the spring, it had been the epicenter of the virus.

But despite the recent rise in cases in several parts of the country, New York has been preparing for the fourth wave of its reopening strategy on Monday (July 20), which would allow for malls and cultural institutions to open, although indoor operations will remain closed. Cuomo said he didn’t know when the Metropolitan Museum of Art would open.

Boston-based Petit Robert Bistro owner Loic Le Garrec said in a recent PYMNTS interview that he’d been trying to stay safe in reopening through temperature checks. However, he’s faced some trouble with enforcing social distancing because of the small size of his venue. He’s been trying to combat that by experimenting with outdoor dining when the weather is favorable.