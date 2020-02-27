Retail

Poshmark Surpasses 100M Resale Transactions

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
resale clothing

Resale marketplace Poshmark has passed the 100 million order milestone, the company announced with the release of its second social commerce report“2020: The Year of Social Shopping.”

The report draws on insights from over 8,000 shoppers surveyed across the U.S. and Canada, in addition to data from Poshmark’s 60 million community members, uncovering the impact of social shopping on brand discovery and eCommerce transactions, while identifying how resale is fueling larger industry changes.

“2019 was a pivotal year for social commerce due to the surging popularity of resale. The retail landscape shifted drastically, as consumers embraced new ways to shop and think about their closets,” said Poshmark Founder and CEO Manish Chandra. “Looking ahead to 2020, consumers are emerging with an inherent desire for connection, redefining what it means to buy and sell, making social shopping synonymous with retail itself.”

Poshmark and other resellers have seen a jump in brand awareness, according to research from Raymond James. It finds that 18 percent of online shoppers are already active in the resale market, and 17 percent expect to try it soon.

In terms of brand awareness, 58 percent know about Poshmark, 35 percent about thredUP and 20 percent about The RealReal.

Its new research finds “the circular economy” is vital to its 60 million members and that 76 percent of users consider an item’s resale value while making a purchase.

That news follows Gap’s recent partnership with thredUP, in which customers can turn in used clothes in exchange for credits redeemable at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta or Janie and Jack. Macy’s and J.C. Penney are already selling thredUP items in smaller shops-within-shops at some stores. 

But Gap claims this makes it the largest clean-out participant so far in thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service program, an online platform designed to support the circular fashion economy.

In June, Poshmark entered the home goods market. The new vertical for the company is said to encompass items such as candles, pillows and wall art as well as smaller home goods. 

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesco Tesco
3.1K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK
2.8K
Digital Banking

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK

Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids. Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids.
2.7K
Merchant Innovation

Venmo App Lets Parents Create Debit Card For Kids

fintech acquisitions fintech acquisitions
2.6K
Banking

JPMC CEO: Bank Plans FinTech, Other ‘Very Creative’ Acquisitions

2.6K
Amazon

Is Amazon’s Delivery ‘Purge’ A Boon To Last-Mile Rivals?

2.6K
International

COVID-19 Batters $2.5T Trade Show Events Industry

Vroozi and Strata to work together Vroozi and Strata to work together
2.5K
B2B Payments

Vroozi Expands Procure-To-Pay Offering Into UK

target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings
2.4K
eCommerce

Upswing In Sales Propels Target Into Top 10 eCommerce Sites

H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index
2.2K
Real Estate

Customer Experience Surpasses Brand, Price

coronavirus airport coronavirus airport
2.2K
International

Coronavirus Ripple Effect: Cross-Border Tourism, Retail Sales and Supply Chains Down

UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news
2.2K
Digital Banking

UK FinTech B-Social Notches Extra £7.8M Before Rebranding

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value
2.2K
Cryptocurrency

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value

Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter. Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter.
2.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard Warns Coronavirus Hit To Revenue In Q1

Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money, Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money,
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Ex-Microsoft Engineer Guilty Of Pilfering $10M In eCurrency

Uber Eats delivery Uber Eats delivery
2.1K
Personnel

Uber Ousts Uber Eats Head As It Looks To Stem Losses