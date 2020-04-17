Retail

Retailers Explore Tentative Reopening Plans

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Retailers Explore Tentative Re-opening Plans

At long last, the retail community can start discussing plans to reopen. The Trump administration’s informal guidance released on Thursday (April 16) did not exactly clarify the situation, but some nonessential retailers are going public with reopening plans, and these might provide a roadmap for smaller companies.

According to the Trump administration’s guidance, decisions are essentially left to the states and cities, but it does set out several conditions under which businesses can reopen. Those conditions are detailed in three phases, primarily based on the momentum of the virus outbreak in each individual state. If a state still has increasing infection rates, it’s likely that reopening plans will have to wait until those levels start to drop. At any rate, the sight of masks on consumers will become commonplace, according to the guidelines.

The plan also depends on expanded testing. For example, the CDC is sending teams to eight states that are showing low levels of infection to boost tracing efforts. Those states – New Mexico, Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska, North Dakota, Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio – will likely become test cases for reopening retail. The exact timeline for individual states will hinge on which have fewer hospitalizations and the ability to do extensive testing.

California has been the most aggressive in laying out a local plan for reopening. On Thursday (April 16), Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer outlined a plan for retail stores that includes “limits on how many people can be in a store at any given time so that people who are there can maintain a lot of distance between themselves,” she said at a news briefing.

“But it’s become clear that some orders will probably be lifted before others,” she continued. “It’s possible some retailers could open with such safeguards as mask wearing and social distancing policies. Some recreation space, trails and beaches could reopen in this early phase, with strict distancing rules.”

Apple took one step up and one step back on a store opening plan two weeks ago. Now that Starbucks has checked with its own tentative plan, it will likely revisit the reopening issue. In a letter on Thursday (April 16), U.S. Corporate President Rossann Williams said the company would begin reopening “as many stores as we can” starting May 4.  However, it “will do so with modified operations and best-in-class safety measures,” with the goal to allow healthy staff members to return to work, according to QSR.

“When Starbucks provided a business update earlier in the month, it noted that 76 percent of its drive-thru locations were open … Additionally, roughly 55 percent of licensed stores were operating, the vast majority of which were in grocery stores. Starbucks’ footprint consists of about 9,000 domestic corporate restaurants and 6,000 licensed locations,” the report stated.

CEO Kevin Johnson said in a separate letter that the brand is “ready for this new, dynamic period.” He added that about 80 percent of orders were placed “on-the-go” even before COVID-19.

“As states begin to relax their stay-at-home orders and more communities prepare to reopen, we will need to get our stores back up and running, wherever it is safe and responsible to do so, so we can keep every partner employed and be a light for our communities through this next phase of rebuilding and recovery,” Williams wrote in a statement. “We will use the strongest data available to help us assess a store’s readiness, considering things like the trajectory of the virus, local mandates, operational capabilities and customer and partner sentiment. And even if we can reopen a store, we will always pause to consider should we reopen, so we can support our field leaders in making the best decisions possible.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far) SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)
14.6K
Loans

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)

Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave
13.7K
Retail

Best Buy To Put Approximately 51K Staffers On Temporary Leave

Verizon To Buy Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans Verizon To Buy Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans
9.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Verizon To Purchase Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans

store closed sign store closed sign
8.5K
Retail

March Retail Sales’ 8.7 Pct Decline Predicts A Cruel April

home fitness online home fitness online
6.4K
Retail

Does The Fitness Biz’s Digital Shift Have Post-COVID-19 Endurance?

SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash
6.0K
Loans

SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash

5.1K
Coronavirus

Agility, Adaptability Are Greatest Strengths Amid Crisis

Uber Eats Sees 59 Pct. Spike In Grocery Delivery Uber Eats Sees 59 Pct. Spike In Grocery Delivery
4.9K
Coronavirus

Uber Eats Sees 59 Pct Spike In European Grocery Delivery

Citi Citi
4.7K
Earnings

Citi Increases Loss Reserves, Enhances Digital Capabilities

Afterpay Announces Spike In Customers Afterpay Announces Spike In Customers
4.3K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay Customer Base Increases 283 Pct From Same Quarter Last Year

Internal Revenue Service Internal Revenue Service
4.3K
Coronavirus

IRS Launches ‘Get My Payment’ Site To Track COVID-19 Stimulus Payments

mobile banking mobile banking
3.7K
Coronavirus

Bank Sites Deluged With Stimulus Payment Status Checks

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Andreessen Horowitz To Start $450M Crypto Fund; FBI Warns Of Virus Crypto Scams

US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946 US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946
3.5K
Economy

Fed: US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946

Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19 Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19
3.5K
Retail

Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19 Pandemic