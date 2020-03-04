Retail

Sales Of Plant-Based Foods Hit $5B In 2019

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Sales Of Plant-Based Foods Hit $5B In 2019

Consumers’ appetites for plant-based food is apparently surging, as the market for those products hit a new high of $5 billion last year.

That stems from year-over-year sales growth of 11.4 percent, according to the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA).

The sales of plant-based foods climbed around five times faster than overall retail food sales in the U.S., which only rose 2.2 percent last year, according to numbers from PBFA and The Good Food Institute.

The growth last year was higher than in 2018. That year, plant-based food sales increased 11 percent, hitting $4.5 billion, compared to the 2 percent growth from overall food sales.

Statistics for various food types show that plant-based milk, with $2 billion spent overall, saw 5 percent growth. Meat alternatives, pulling in $939 million, saw 18.4 percent growth. And plant-based ice cream alternatives, a $336 million industry, grew by 5.7 percent. Creamer and yogurt also saw tremendous gains, with increases of over 30 percent for each.

Julie Emmett, senior director of retail partnerships at PBFA, called plant-based foods a continuing growth engine, up 29 percent over the last several years. She said growth was instigated by innovation in store categories, and that retailers were expanding shelf space to accommodate people’s growing desire for those products.

Milk, as the biggest growth driver for plant-based alternatives, was a particular point of pride –in comparison, cow’s milk sales had mostly remained flat.

The 18.4 percent growth in plant-based meat was greater than the 10 percent growth in that industry in 2018. PBFA said the expansion is fueled by refrigerated plant-based meat, which jumped in sales 63 percent last year. Plant-based meat now makes up 2 percent of overall meat sales in the U.S. Conventional meat sales rose 3 percent in 2019.

PBFA said plant-based meat sales are increasing as those items are introduced to more households around the country, while other conventional non-plant-based sales declined. Yogurt, for example, saw falling sales. Conventional cheese sales eked out a 1 percent increase, versus plant-based cheese’s 18.3 percent spike in sales.

Despite strong showings for plant-based industries, AgriTech and food delivery investments went down in other food-based areas last year.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
4.7K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

Walmart app Walmart app
4.3K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
4.1K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
4.0K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
3.7K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
3.5K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
3.2K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
3.1K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
2.7K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.7K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
2.6K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow
2.5K
Commerce Connected

How The Digital World Will Soften The Blow Of The Coronavirus

'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam 'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam
2.4K
Security & Fraud

‘Shark Tank’ Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Phishing Scam

Robinhood stock trading app Robinhood stock trading app
2.2K
Markets

Trading App Robinhood Sees Large Outage

digital banking digital banking
2.1K
Innovation

Clinc Teams With Visa To Bring Digital Banking Tech To FIs