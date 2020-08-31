Sally Beauty Unveils Credit Cards With Rewards

In a move that provides customers with more ways to receive rewards, Sally Beauty Supply and Cosmo Prof unveiled their inaugural credit card program. The Sally Beauty Rewards Credit Card application is open to all, and the Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card is meant for those working in the beauty space, according to an announcement from Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Those who have Sally Beauty and Cosmo Prof cards get access to benefits like a discount off their purchase of at least $50 when they open and utilize their cards. Additionally, both cards will offer 2.5 further Beauty Marks for every dollar of a Sally Beauty purchase.

The Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card provides Gold and Platinum levels of benefits. Those who have the card are signed up for the Gold Tier by default and get a standing 3 percent discount at Cosmo Prof. Clients then get free shipping on purchases of at least $150 after attaining the $4,000 threshold in a year.

Those who have the Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card can also buy items at Sally Beauty and accrue Beauty Marks there.

“The launch of our two new credit card programs makes it easier than ever for customers to shop with us and enjoy exclusive benefits,” Sally Beauty Supply President and Chief Financial Officer Aaron Alt said in the announcement. “We're particularly excited about providing options for both professionals and consumers within Sally Beauty, while giving pros the ability to shop across our entire network of stores.”

The news comes as Sally Beauty Holdings registered Q3 digital growth of 278 percent over the past year. The company also had 555 percent digital growth in Sally U.S. & Canada and 163 percent growth in Sally Europe for the timeframe, according to a July announcement.

At the time, Sally Beauty indicated it had “strong demand from consumers and professionals in reopened stores.”