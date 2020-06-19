With its first visual update in more than two decades, iconic American lifestyle brand Stetson is sporting a new online shopping experience and modern identity revamp. The new brand identity will launch worldwide throughout product and consumer touchpoints over the year to come and will start with a rollout this week on a new website, according to an announcement.

Stetson SVP of Marketing and Ecommerce Andrea Bozeman said in the announcement, “The relaunched Stetson.com combines legendary heritage and modern commerce to deliver a best-in-class experience.” The revamped brand identity comes with a refreshed website, which is made optimal for mobile and chockful of product history.

Along with the online experience, the refreshed identity comes with a revamped wordmark created from brand marks that were most seen amid the “peak American design periods of the 1870s, 1920s and 1950s” and a rethought brand crest that Yonder Studios drew per the announcement. In addition, it comes with an updated color scheme “inspired by rich earth tones” per the announcement.

Stetson worked with Tractorbeam, an agency based in Texas, for the brand refresh. The companies worked together to uncover the brand’s comprehensive archive, looking at marks, logos and expressions from the 1860s up to modern times. Teams from both companies were inspirited to create a brand that harnessed historical assets yet remained loyal to the history of Stetson.

Stetson said it has been worn by a wide variety of famous people from presidents to musicians and artists throughout the globe with the inclusion of “culture setters” such as Louis Armstrong, Pablo Picasso and L.B.J.

In separate news, Adobe’s Digital Economy Index for May indicated holiday season spending levels occurring with a mobile commerce emphasis. The report noted eCommerce shopping levels amid the pandemic’s most restricted lockdown phase (April to May) were above what retailers saw during the holiday season of last year (November to December.)